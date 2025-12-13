PODCAST: Lexus GX, BMW M2 and X-Trail rule roost in 2025

Renault Duster, Nissan Magnite and Volvo EX90 did not impress us too much this year.

It is that time again when The Citizen Motoring’s team reflects on the best of worst cars we have driven during the year.

We drive well over a hundred cars per year and although the standard is high on average, there is the odd one that we enjoy just little more than the rest. And the odd which we don’t mind handing back.

On the last episode of our Pitstop podcast, Road Test Editor Mark Jones, Online Reporter Charl Bosch and myself reveal our highlights and lowlights for 2025.

Lexus GX, BMW M2 and X-Trail

At the top of the pile were a few interesting choices. Mark opted for the BMW M3 Touring, Charl for the Nissan X-Trail and myself for the Lexus GX.

The BMW M2 CS’s 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine produces 338kW of power and 550Nm of torque. This is not only to get it from 0 to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds, but also to put a broad grin on our Road Test Editor’s face.

The recently updated Nissan X-Trail features a whole heap of enhancements, while sticking to the normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to a CVT.

The Lexus GX debuted this year underneath the bigger LX. It is basically the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado’s private school cousin, but ditches the Prado’s 2.8-litre diesel engine for the LC300’s potent 3.5-litre turbo petrol mill.

The not-so-greats

At the other end of the scale, we had the Volvo EX90, the Nissan Magnite and Renault Duster.

Mark was not too impressed with the new Duster’s manual gearbox that serves in the all-wheel drive derivative. And he still hasn’t forgiven Renault for discontinuing with the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Charl felt that while the Volvo EX90 is a compelling package, just too many things still need fine-tuning on the all-electric SUV.

When I drove the Nissan Magnite in Acenta Plus guise back in January, I felt that the car doesn’t quite justify a sticker of over R400 000. Something that has changed since.