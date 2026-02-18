Nissan Gravite unwrapped as Renault Triber’s rebadged twin

Despite confirmation of the Duster-based Tekton for South Africa, for now, the Gravite has not been approved for the local market.

Sporadically teased throughout last year, Nissan has officially revealed the Gravite as its first seven-seat MPV for the Indian market.

A badge engineered take on the Renault Triber, the Gravite keeps the same dimensions, while also being mechanically similar.

Changes

Compared to the facelift Triber introduced last year, the Gravite receives a Nissan specific grille, new headlights and bumpers, a chrome strip below the bonnet line, and new alloy wheels.

At the rear, Nissan has restyled the light clusters, fitted a full-width chrome strip with the Nissan logo between the lights, and added a spaced-out chrome Gravite badge underneath the numberplate cavity.

Subtle changes inside

Inside, the adaptations are smaller and includes a Nissan corporate steering wheel, new material options and new colours.

Subtle changes have taken place inside to differentiate the Gravite from the Triber. Picture: Nissan India

As with the Triber, the Gravite has 84-litres of boot space with all seven seats in use, which increases to 625-litres in five-seat guise.

Spec

In India, four trim levels are available; Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna, with specification comprising the following:

LED headlights;

multi-function steering wheel;

wireless smartphone charger;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

climate control;

cooled upper glovebox;

eight-inch infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Taking care of safety are six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitor and a reverse camera.

Included further is:

traction control;

Electronic Stability Control;

ABS and EBD;

Hill Start Assist

Speciality

For a limited time, a special Launch Edition will also be produced in a batch of 1 001 units.

Rear facia changes are also minor. Picture: Nissan India

Unique to it is ambient lighting, chrome interior and exterior detailing, aero alloy wheels, lumbar and neck cushions, an air purifier, dual dashcams and a JBL sound system.

No boost

Up front, the lack of the speculated turbocharged engine means the Gravite prevails with the normally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

Producing 52kW/96Nm, drive is once again routed to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or a five-speed EZ-Shift automated manual transmission (AMT).

Not for us, for now

Priced from Rs 565 000 to Rs 849 000 across six models, which amounts to R99 780 and R149 935 when directly converted and without taxes, the Gravite will be build alongside the Triber, Kiger, Kwid and Nissan Magnite at the Chennai plant.

The same facility will also soon produce the Tekton heading to South Africa later this year.

However, while the new Indian-made Renault Duster-based latter has received local market approval, for now, the Gravite remains unique to India.

