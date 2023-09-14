Now final: Lexus divulges adjusted pricing for new RX

Range now spans five models, set to be headlined by the plug-in hybrid 450+ in November.

Fifth generation RX will be offered with either hybrid or petrol propulsion. Image: Lexus.

Although priced back in March, Lexus has revealed revised sticker prices for the new RX now on-sale in South Africa.

Final of the trio

Unveiled in June last year as the third and final derivative of the Japanese-market Toyota Harrier and its North American sibling, the Venza, the fifth generation RX rides on the TNGA-K platform, also used by the RAV4, and arrives on local soil powered by a choice of four engines; one conventional petrol and three different types of hybrids.

Often credited as having been the initiator of the luxury compact crossover/SUV with the debut of the original in 1998, the RX introduces Lexus’ latest Spindle Grille to South Africa as part of it calls its Next Chapter styling language.

A design subsequently passed down to the smaller NX, the RX still measures 4 890 mm long, but loses 10 mm in overall length for a total of 1 695 mm, while also being 25 mm wider than its predecessor at 1 920 mm. At 2 850 mm, the wheelbase has been stretched by 60 mm.

Hybrid or petrol

Said to be 90 kg lighter than its predecessor as a result of its body being made mostly out of high-tensile steel and aluminium, the RX range spans four modes and two trim levels; base and F Sport over the mentioned four engines.

RX 350

Commencing the range, the RX 350 drops the 3.5-litre V6 for the new 2.4-litre turbo-petrol rated at 205kW/430Nm. As with the rest of the RX line-up, drive is routed to all four wheels, in this case, through a new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The claimed top speed is 200 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash said to be over in 7.6 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 8.7 L/100 km.

RX 350h

Next up, the RX 350h combines the familiar 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 184 kW.

Top speed is also capped at 200 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 7.9 seconds. It’s powerunit hooked to a CVT, Lexus claims a combined fuel consumption of 5.4 L/100 km.

RX 500h

For now the range-topping model, the RX 500h pairs the 2.4-litre turbo from the RX 350 with two electric motors; one between the engine itself and the six-speed automatic gearbox, and the other on the rear axle.

RX 500h F Sport, for now, tops the range as the most powerful RX ever made. Image: Lexus

A configuration Lexus calls eAxle, the setup produces a combined 273kW/550Nm, resulting in a limited top speed of 230 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

Despite being the most powerful RX ever made, the RX 500h is said to consume unleaded at a rate of 6.5 L/100 km.

RX 450h+

Previously ruled-out for South Africa, the plug-in hybrid RX 450+ officially debuts in November as another first for the RX.

Using the same 2.5-litre engine as the RX 350h, Lexus has joined the mill with an 18.1-kWh lithium-ion battery as well as an electric motor of unspecified size on the rear axle.

Plug-in hybrid RX 450+ will become available in November. Image: Lexus

Running through a CVT, the combined output is 228 kW, which results in a top speed of 200 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and an all-electric range of 65 km with emissions-free driving possible up to 130 km/h.

Spec

On the spec side, the unbadged RX 350 and RX 350h receive the following the standard:

tri-zone climate control;

leather/wood heated multi-function steering wheel;

21-inch alloy wheels;

Adaptive LED headlights;

electric tailgate;

folding and heated mirrors with memory function;

21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system;

heated and ventilated front and rear seat;

ambient lighting;

panoramic sunroof;

Head-Up Display;

electrically folding second row;

wireless smartphone charger;

digital rear-view mirror;

semi-aniline leather upholstery;

14-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

integrated satellite navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport (EV on the hybrid)

On the safety side, Lexus’ latest Safety System+3 means the following are fitted from the start;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Safe Exit Assist;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

panoramic rear-view monitor;

Pre-Crash Assist;

Lane Trace Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Reverse Automatic Braking;

Cornering Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Downhill Assist Control

Interior of the depicted F Sport leaves nothing to chance on the specification front. Image: Lexus

While specification for the RX 450+, which also does without a trim level denominator, wasn’t revealed, spec on the F Sport involves the F Sport bumpers, door sills, gloss black Spindle Grille and black mirror caps, 21-inch F Sport alloy wheels and uprated brakes utilising a six-piston caliper setup at the front.

Interior gains consist of the heated F Sport steering wheel, alloy pedals, a Sport+ setting, the F Sport leather seats and underneath, retuned steering, the Dynamic Rear Steering system and an F Sport tuning on the Adaptive Variable Suspension all RX’s feature as standard.

Colours

In total, the RX can be decked-out in 12 colours, some bespoke to certain trim levels. This includes White Nova and Poseidon Blue that are unique to the F Sport.

On the RX 350 and RX 350h, the unique options are Sonic Titanium, White Quartz, Terrane Khaki, Amber CS, Morello Red and Opulent Blue.

Available on all trim level though is Graphite Black, Sonic Copper, Sonic Chrome and Sonic Iridium.

Price

As before, all of the RX’s sticker price include a seven-year/105 000 km warranty and maintenance plan, with an eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty being standard on the RX 350h and RX 500h.

RX 350 – R1 424 000

RX 350h – R1 458 300

RX 350h F Sport – R1 543 200

RX 500h F Sport – R1 684 300

RX 450+ – TBA

