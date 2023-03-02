Hybrid takes centre stage as Lexus reveals new RX prices

Charl Bosch

Introduced in June last year after two previews in the shape of the Toyota Harrier and Venza, Lexus South Africa has confirmed price and specification details of the all-new fifth generation RX on its website.

New look of RX

Often credited as the model that started the luxury crossover craze when the original debuted in 1998, the bluff-nose RX arrives on local soil as the first model to sport Lexus’ Next Chapter styling language, which includes a prominent Spindle Grille, a triple LED headlight design and sloping roofline with a Landau inspired floating C-pilar.

Hybrid or petrol

Longer, wider but also a reported 90 kg lighter than the old RX as a result of now riding on the TNGA-K platform used by the Venza, Harrier and Toyota RAV4, the RX range comprises four models powered a choice three engines, with the most noteworthy being the flagship hybrid engine RX 500h.

Unlike the previous model, a long wheelbase L model is no longer available.

Poseidon Blue a colour option bespoke to all F Sport models

Commencing the line-up is the RX 350 which, despite its nomenclature making reference to the stalwart 3.5-litre V6 engine, ditches the bent-six for the new 2.4-litre turbo available in the smaller NX and soon, the all-new Toyota Tacoma that will serve as a preview for the new Hilux rumoured for unveiling in 2025.

Paired to a new eight-speed automatic gearbox with drive, as with the rest of the RX range, going to all four wheels, the blown four-pot delivers 205kW/430Nm and propels the 350 to a top speed of 200 km/h.

Despite Lexus not providing any 0-100 km/h sprint times, it did confirm a claimed fuel consumption of 8.7 L/100 km that undercuts the 9.6 L/100 km for the admittedly more powerful and heavier V6.

RX 350h occupies the middle order in the RX range

Compared to the rest of the range, the 350 is also the only model to offer a choice of two trim grades, the undesignated “base” model and the F Sport that receives model specific front and rear bumper, a gloss black Spindle Grille, F Sport door sills, model specific 21-inch alloy wheels, black mirror caps and inside, a heated F Sport steering wheel, alloy pedals and the F Sport leather seats.

Sitting in the middle of the range is the RX 350h that carries over the 2.5-litre hybrid powerunit with a combined output of 184 kW, five kilowatts more than the European and North American market equivalents.

The sole model to send its power through a CVT, the RX 350h also has a claimed top speed of 200 km/h, but combined a fuel consumption of 5.4 L/100 km.

Stockier looking, the new RX is in fact longer than its predecessor

Plug-in hybrid, no. Turbo hybrid, yes

Ruled-out for South Africa for now is the plug-in hybrid RX 450+ that pairs the engine from the 350h with a 18.1-kWh electric motor mounted on the rear axle for a total system output of 228 kW.

The range is therefore rounded off by the RX 500h F Sport that combines the 2.4-litre turbocharged engine from the RX 350 with two electric motors, one between the engine and the six-speed automatic gearbox, and the other on the rear axle for a layout Lexus calls eAxle.

A first for the brand and reserved exclusively to the RX for now, the setup produces a combined 273 kW, which makes the RX 500h the most RX model ever made. Despite this, the claimed top speed is only 10 km/h faster than the RX 350 and RX 350h, with the rated consumption standing at 6.5 L/100 km.

Spec and tech

Interior, here in F Sport guise, is a complete departure from that of the old RX

In typical Lexus fashion, specification is high across the RX range and on the 350, comprises tri-zone climate control, LED adaptive headlights, electric tailgate, folding and heated electric mirrors with memory function, 21-inch alloy wheels, plus the following:

semi-aniline leather seats;

leather/wood heated multi-function steering wheel;

fourteen-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

panoramic sunroof;

electrically folding second row;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

digital rear-view mirror;

21-spaker Mark Levinson sound system;

wireless smartphone charger;

rain sense wipers;

Head-Up Display;

heated and ventilated front and rear seat;

electric front seats with memory function;

integrated satellite navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

ambient lighting;

drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport

Safety and driver assistance systems consist of Pre-Crash Assist, tyre pressure monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic rear-view monitor, Safe Exit Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with automatic braking, Lane Trace Assist, Active Cornering Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Downhill Assist Control and Blind Spot Monitoring.

On the RX 350h and RX 500h F Sport, the same specification sheet applies, though strangely, without the memory function of the front seats. Reserved for the latter is a black or Dark Rose leather interior.

Colours

The extensive colour line-up comprises no less than twelve hues, though some are bespoke to certain levels. Available across all trim grades is Sonic Chrome, Graphite Black, Sonic Iridium and Sonic Copper.

Limited to the RX 350 and RX 350h is White Quartz, Sonic Titanium, Terrane Khaki, Amber CS, Morello Red and Opulent Blue, with the F Sport gaining two unique colours of its own, White Nova and Poseidon Blue.

Price

Included with RX’s sticker price is a warranty and maintenance plan over seven-year/105 000 km, aided by a eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty on the RX 350h and RX 500h F Sport.

RX 350 – R1 382 500

RX 350 F Sport – R1 498 300

RX 350h – R1 415 800

RX 500h F Sport – R1 635 200

