Deepal S07 sets a new benchmark for safety

The Deepal S07 has emerged as a standout performer, earning a 5-Star Euro NCAP safety rating in its most recent reassessment.

Euro NCAP remains the world’s most rigorous and independent vehicle safety authority, subjecting vehicles to a comprehensive suite of real-world crash and avoidance scenarios. The Deepal S07’s performance across these tests reflects a vehicle engineered with safety not as an add-on, but as a core design principle.

Occupant protection

In Euro NCAP testing. The Deepal S07 achieved an outstanding 95% score for adult occupant protection. Underlining the strength of its passenger cell and restraint systems. The vehicle demonstrated stable structural integrity in frontal offset testing, with good protection recorded for all critical body areas.

Side impact performance was equally strong, with the Deepal S07 achieving maximum points in side barrier and side pole tests, among the most severe assessments conducted.

Rear-impact testing further confirmed effective whiplash protection for both front and rear passengers. Euro NCAP also recognised the vehicle’s advanced post-crash safety measures, including multi-collision braking to help prevent secondary impacts.

Designed with families in mind

The Deepal S07 also performed strongly in child occupant protection, achieving an 87% score. Euro NCAP testing confirmed excellent protection for both six- and 10-year-old child dummies in frontal and side impacts, with maximum points awarded for crash performance.

Clear airbag status information, compatibility with a wide range of child restraint systems and a comprehensive ISOFIX layout all contributed to this result. Reinforcing the Deepal S07’s suitability for family use.

Protecting pedestrians

Modern vehicle safety extends beyond occupants, and the Deepal S07 delivered a solid performance in vulnerable road user protection, scoring 74%.

Euro NCAP highlighted the effectiveness of the autonomous emergency braking system in responding to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. With particularly strong results in cyclist and motorcyclist detection and mitigation.

Advanced driver assistance standard

Supporting these passive safety credentials is a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies, contributing to a 71% safety assist score. Systems such as autonomous emergency braking for car-to-car scenarios, lane keep assist, emergency lane keeping, intelligent speed assistance and driver status monitoring work together to help drivers avoid accidents before they occur.

Euro NCAP noted that the system performance was generally good across a wide range of everyday driving scenarios. Reinforcing the Deepal S07’s focus on real-world safety rather than headline features alone.

In a market where trust, quality and long-term confidence matter more than ever, the Deepal S07’s 5-star Euro NCAP results provide clear, independent proof of a vehicle designed to protect what matters most.