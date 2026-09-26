PODCAST: Hybrid Jaecoo J5 can help save pain at the pumps

Chinese carmaker claims well-priced compact SUV will only sip 5.3 litres per 100km.

The hybrid Jaecoo J5 arrived just in time with fuel prices expected to hit record highs in October.

The Jaecoo J5 SHS (Super Hybrid System) offers exceptional value for money at R459 900. It is the most powerful model in the compact SUV range, offers great fuel economy and is also packed to rafters with technology.

Its slots in between the Glacier (R439 900) and Inferno (R479 900) petrol-only models.

Jaecoo J5 SHS makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the new arrival. Charl Bosch spent some quality time behind the wheel of the SUV on an epic launch drive and shares his thoughts on the newcomer.

The Jaecoo J5 SHS is a self0-charging hybrid which features the same powertrain as its fellow Chery-owned production sibling, the Omoda C5 SHS. A 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine hooked up to 1.83kWh battery pack produces a total of 165kW of power and 295Nm of torque, figures identical to the Omoda C5 SHS.

This means that the SHS produces all of 50kW of power and 65Nm of torque more than the petrol-only J5. The twist goes to the front wheels via Dedicated Hybrid Transmission via a choice of Eco or Sport driving mode.

Frugal sipper

Jaecoo claims the J5 will sip 5.3 litres per 100km, which is slightly more than the Omoda C5 SHS’ 4.9L/100km. But is should nonetheless get close to 1 000km on its 51-litre fuel tank.

By comparison, Jaecoo claims the petrol J5 will sip 7.5 litres per 100km and get up to 680km on a full tank.

Apart from aero 18-inch alloy wheels and block letter HYBRID badge on the tailgate, the SHS is otherwise identical to the non-hybrid J5. The same goes for the interior, which features a 13.2-inch infotainment system and eight-inch digital instrument cluster.