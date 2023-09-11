Lotus flips EV switch on sedans with new four-door Emeya

Emeya serves as Hethel's first in-house produced sedan since the iconic but still largely Opel made Lotus Omega of the 1990s.

Having started its electric vehicle roll-out with the Eletre SUV in March last year, Lotus has removed the wraps from its second EV, and first in-house sedan, the Emeya.

All Lotus

Showcased, but not mentioned in any detail, two years ago in a single teaser image alongside two other secretive models, including the protype Evija, the Emeya uses the same Electric Premium Architecture (EPA) as the Eletre that will underpin all of its future models ahead of its transitioning towards an EV only future in 2028.

Known internally as the Type 133, the first in-house produced Lotus sedan since the largely re-engineered, though Lotus acknowledged, Opel Lotus Omega of the 1990s derives motivation from a 102-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering an electric motor on each axle.

Rear-end styling resembles that of the Kia Stinger. Image: Lotus.

Classified as a hyper-GT similar to the hyper-SUV tagline applied to the Eletre, the dual-motor setup results in a combined output of 675kW/985Nm, a top speed of 256 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds.

Supporting DC charging up to 350 kW, Lotus declined to disclose the Emeya’s range, but did confirm 150 km after five minutes plugged-in in addition to a waiting time of 18 minutes from 10-80%.

Revealed

Its exterior design being similar to the Eletre, the Emeya’s interior is also largely identical with the presence of the foldaway 15.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the augmented reality Head-Up Display, materials made from recycled textiles and fabrics, and a transparent 30 mm strip display for the instrument cluster.

A 15-speaker, 1 380-watt KEF surround sound system completes the interior, although exact specification will be released closer to the commencing of production next year.

Production starts in 2024

“We’re pushing the boundaries for how a luxury electric vehicle should look and handle– making it truly for the drivers.” Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng said.

Owned by Volvo and Proton parent company Geely since 2017, the Emeya will be produced alongside the Eletre in China rather than at Lotus’ Hethel plant in Norfolk where the Emira is manufactured.

Expect pricing and eventual specs to be revealed sometime in 2024.

