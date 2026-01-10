Motoring

Mahindra debuts new 24-hour WhatsApp-based response system

By Mark Jones

10 January 2026

01:05 pm

New initiative is said to reduce waiting times by putting customers in direct contact with head office.

Mahindra launches 24-hour response system

Mahindra has introduced a new 24-hour response system. Picture: Mahindra

Mahindra South Africa has bolstered its market commitment with a new 24-hour response promise called Great Value, Great Service.

“Mahindra believes its future success is built not only on strong products but also on being a listening and responsive organisation – one that understands, acts fast and resolves customer concerns swiftly and transparently,” says CEO Rajesh Gupta.

Direct contact

Using its WhatsApp channel, the service allows customers access to Mahindra’s official head office number, 012 661 3161, instead of a call centre.

Accordingly, “the process is kept very simple for the customer. When facing any issue, customers can reach out via WhatsApp, and Mahindra will ensure the entire back-end system works to support and address the concern within 24 hours”.

It added, “It may happen that after the initial acknowledgement, there may be instances where the actual resolution takes longer depending on the criticality of the incident, but the promise will always be to begin leading the solution as quickly as possible”.

“The message is clear. We believe in offering great value and great service. We are with you always – reach out to us, Gupta says.

“Through this platform, Mahindra aims to acknowledge and address every customer escalation within 24 hours, ensuring that each concern is tracked until complete resolution”.

