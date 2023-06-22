Mahindra Pik Up replacement on the cards for 2026 reveal

By Charl Bosch

Following an announcement last month that Mahindra may have started development of a successor to the venerable Pik Up, the automaker’s Global Automotive Head has provided more details of the newcomer tipped to arrive in 2026.

Known until 2017 as the Scorpio Pik-Up, but still very much based on the model renamed Scorpio Classic in India last year, the Pik Up has been on-sale for 17 years after debuting in its home market as the Scorpio Getaway.

Global ambitions

Addressing Australian media at the unveiling of the Scorpion-N this week though, Veejay Nakra confirmed that the Pik Up’s successor will indeed ride on the SUV’s body-on-frame platform, be classified as a world model and, initially, be powered solely by an internal combustion engine.

“We have a global platform available to take it towards creating a global pick-up. Obviously that doesn’t mean we will take it as it is,” Nakra told carsales.com.au.

“We will use it as a base and then whatever we need to do to make it relevant for the markets that we will take it to, we will do it on that platform. That process is already done”.

Confirming Australia as key to the next generation bakkie from a development standpoint, Nakra hinted that the still unnamed newcomer, after being revealed, will go into production in March 2027, but stopped short of providing any details.

Matching Hilux and Ranger?

Despite this, the publication states that that the newcomer could provide closer competition to the Ford Ranger, the incoming new Mitsubishi Triton, Isuzu D-Max and the pending new Toyota Hilux.

Besides the Ranger and D-Max, the dramatically new Triton will make its premiere on 26 July and the Hilux only 2025, at least 12 to 18 months before Mahindra reveals its competitor.

“This is a product not being engineered for India, but a platform and a product being truly engineered as a global pickup,” Nakra told carexpert.com.au in related interview.

“There are various markets in the world that are large pickup markets, and through the global pickup, besides the traditional markets where we are present, we would also have access to some other markets for pickups”.

For now, the current Pik Up continues to remain in production, though it remains to be seen how the next generation will impact not only on the segment, but also local production that currently takes outside Durban.

