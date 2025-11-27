Renowned Porsche tuner Manthey aero overhauls 911 GT3

Bespoke changes translate to 540kg downforce at 285km/h, albeit only in race mode and on a circuit.

Renown Porsche motorsport tuner Manthey has added its own touch to the 992.2 911 GT3 in the form of a new aerodynamics package fully approved by Stuttgart.

New outside and in

Building on the already hardcore optional Weissach Package, the simply titled Manthey kit comprises an extended underbody air deflector, carbon fibre wheel covers supposed to prevent drag, a new front lip spoiler, fins on the diffuser and Gurney flap on the static on the rear wing.

According to Porsche, the additions contribute to an overall downforce of 355kg at 285 km/h, or as much as 540kg at the same speed on a racetrack in Race mode.

Riding on lightweight 20 or 21-inch forged alloy wheels, the Manthey doesn’t stop at aesthetics, as underneath, the suspension has been returned and the spring rates adjusted by 10% compared to those of the normal GT3.

A Gurney flap has been fitted to the rear wing. Picture: Porsche

A further option is the racing-tuned Ceramic Composite Brakes, though the standard steel stoppers feature so-called braided lines.

Inside, the kit offers illuminated carbon-fibre door sills with Manthey lettering and an LED animation projecting the Manthey name onto the ground.

No added power

As for performance, the Manthey kit hasn’t added any additional punch, which means unchanged outputs of 375kW/510Nm from the normally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six.

Front lip splitter has been extended by 12 mm compared to that of the regular 911 GT3. Picture: Porsche

Seemingly offered with both the six-speed manual and seven-speed PDK transmissions, results in respective 0-100 km/h sprint times of 3.9 and 3.4 seconds, and top speeds of 313km/h and 311 km/h.

Approval awaited

Approved by Porsche and therefore included in the standard warranty, the Manthey kit will be available in Europe from March at an undisclosed price.

As it stands, it remains unknown whether it will be offered in South Africa.

