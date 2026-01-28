Mazda dealers introduce service specials for out-of-warranty models

With pricing from R1 999 you can service your 2014 - 2018 Mazda with genuine parts and labour.

Mazda Southern Africa have announced the launch of their ‘Mazda Care Signature Service Package’. An exclusive after-sales offering tailored for their vehicles that are out of their factory warranty. This offering relates to cars that are being serviced outside of the official dealership network.

Servicing at a franchised dealer

“This is our invitation to owners to come home to Mazda. With the Signature Service Package, we’re proving that after-sales care can be personal, thoughtful, and premium. Just like the vehicles we build,” says Deolinda Da Costa, Head of Marketing, Mazda Southern Africa.

The package includes all-round servicing with labour by trained technicians. And a full set of genuine parts (engine oil, oil filter, air filter, sump washer, and model-specific additions). All of this is available exclusively through participating dealerships only.

Protecting you and your car

This Signature Service Package is more than a check-up. It’s a full-service package that protects your car’s performance and guarantees your safety. The offer is open to Mazda vehicles sold between 2014 and 2018, including Mazda2 1.5 petrol, Mazda CX-3 2.0 petrol, Mazda3 1.6 & 2.0 petrol, and Mazda CX-5 2.0, 2.5 petrol & 2.2 diesel.

Pricing varies depending on the model. Mazda Southern Africa encourages owners to confirm eligibility and exact pricing with their nearest dealership.

About Mazda

The car maker creates vehicles that transform everyday driving into extraordinary experiences. Focusing on human-centric design and emotional connection, Mazda craft vehicles to evoke a sense of wonderrrr and joy in every journey.

The ‘Wonderrrr Awaits’ philosophy is a celebration of the unexpected moments of joy and wonder that our vehicles can bring to your everyday life. Whether through innovative safety features, intuitive design, or the Jinba Ittai harmony between driver and vehicle, the car maker aims to inspire curiosity and freedom on every road.

