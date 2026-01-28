Mercedes-AMG starts teasing ‘extreme’ likely V8-engined CLE

Being part of the three-pointed star's Mythos range of products, production will be extremely limited.

Mercedes-AMG has released a series of teaser images depicting a new extreme version of the CLE hinted back in 2024.

Expected V8 comeback

Part of its Mythos range of limited edition products, the still to be named CLE will see the return of the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 in place of the C63’s outgoing 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Described as making a “genuine statement on the road”, the V8 will produce a rumoured 436 kW.

Limited production

Visually, the V8 sports a wider lower air intake, a new bonnet, a wider track, extended wheel arches and a fixed rear wing.

A hint of the CLE’s upgraded performance comes via the fixed rear wing on the bootlid. Image: Mercedes-AMG

More soon

The bent-eight not falling foul of new emissions regulations, which will soon see the end of the four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, an official date of reveal has so far not been announced.

