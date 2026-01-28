Motoring

Home » Motoring

Mercedes-AMG starts teasing ‘extreme’ likely V8-engined CLE

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

2 minute read

28 January 2026

10:05 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Being part of the three-pointed star's Mythos range of products, production will be extremely limited.

Mercedes-AMG starts teasing extreme V8 CLE

Still to be named, the newcomer forms the brand of the brand’s ultra limited edition Mythos product portfolio. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG has released a series of teaser images depicting a new extreme version of the CLE hinted back in 2024.

Expected V8 comeback

Part of its Mythos range of limited edition products, the still to be named CLE will see the return of the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 in place of the C63’s outgoing 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-AMG ‘swapping’ C63’s four-cylinder for V8 in CLE 63

Described as making a “genuine statement on the road”, the V8 will produce a rumoured 436 kW.

Limited production

Visually, the V8 sports a wider lower air intake, a new bonnet, a wider track, extended wheel arches and a fixed rear wing.

Mercedes-AMG starts teasing extreme V8 CLE
A hint of the CLE’s upgraded performance comes via the fixed rear wing on the bootlid. Image: Mercedes-AMG

More soon

The bent-eight not falling foul of new emissions regulations, which will soon see the end of the four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, an official date of reveal has so far not been announced.

NOW READ: Mercedes-Benz CLE cuts it as a worthy three-pointed star coupé

Read more on these topics

Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz Motoring News

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime How global cybercrime syndicate operating in Joburg was taken down
South Africa Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu’s remains found in Mozambique
News Multi-billion-rand global crime operation taken down in Bryanston
News KZN Hawks head accuses Mkhwanazi of threatening him after Matlala’s testimony
News The Trump effect? Fewer Americans visited SA in December as Russian tourist numbers surged

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp