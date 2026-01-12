Mazda adds to Chinese-made EV portfolio with new CX-6e

The SUV equivalent of the 6e sedan has, for the moment, not been approved for South Africa.

Having unveiled the all-electric 6e sedan last year as the first of its Chinese-made products for Europe and other export markets, Mazda used the Brussels Motor Show this past weekend to reveal the second model in the shape of the CX-6e.

Dimensions

Effectively a revised version of what is known as the EZ-60 in the People’s Republic, the CX-6e, as with the 6e, is a joint venture between Mazda and Changan which, in this instance, uses the underpinnings of the Deepal S07 as a base.

ALSO READ: Confirmed new cars coming to South Africa in 2026

The latter having been on-sale in South Africa last year as part of its parent company Changan’s return to the local market, the CX-6e has dimensions of 4 850 mm in length, a wheelbase of 2 902 mm, width of 1 935 mm and height of 1 620 mm.

Claimed boot space varies from 468 to 1 434-litres with the rear seats folded.

Rear-wheel drive

Incorporating the same aesthetic as the 6e, known as the EZ-6 in China, the five-seat CX-6e will, for the moment, only have rear-wheel drive.

As such, motivation comes from a Deepal developed 78-kWh battery pack powering a single rear-axle mounted electric motor outputting 190kW/290Nm.

CX-6e rides on the same platform as the Deepal S07. Image: Mazda

Accordingly, this allows the CX-6e to get from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 185 km/h.

The claimed range is 483 km, with Mazda claiming a 10-80% waiting time of 24 minutes using a DC charger up to 195 kW. An 11 kW on-board charger is, however, standard.

Futuristic inside

As with the 6e, the CX-6e sports an interior design different to other Mazdas as pride of place goes a 26.4-inch infotainment display across the width of the dashboard.

Keeping with the minimalist layout, the majority of the various functions reside within the display instead of relying on physical switchgear.

Interior is highlighted by an expansive 26.4-inch display. Image: Mazda

This also means the complete absence of a conventional instrument cluster, as all of the readouts move to the screen.

In addition, the wraparound design houses a pair of displays in the doors as, similar to the Audi e-tron, the CX-6e swaps the traditional side mirrors for a pair of cameras.

Notable specification items include an augmented reality Head-Up Display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 23-speaker sound system.

Could it come to South Africa?

Going on-sale in the European summer, which starts in June, the CX-6e has, for the moment, not been confirmed for South Africa.

Also made by Changan, the 6e sedan will debut in South Africa sometime this year. Image: Mazda

However, with the 6e set to arrive at some stage as Mazda’s first electric vehicle in South Africa, don’t be surprised if an announcement regarding the CX-6e gets made soon after.

NOW READ: New chapter: PHEV and EVs in Mazda plans for South Africa