Still funky but now newly sharpened-up Mazda2 priced

Range now spans four models, but with the same power and torque outputs as the Japanese version.

Gloss black grille with red insert come standard on the flagship Individual. Image: Mazda.

Officially the oldest model in its current line-up by virtue of having debuted in 2014, Mazda South Africa has officially announced price and spec details of the updated 2.

Subtle changes

The recipient of an original mid-life nip-and-tuck four years ago, the newly tweaked version of Hiroshima’s rival for the Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20, Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Starlet, Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa arrives on a back of a more subtle overhaul applied in January.

Focusing largely on the exterior, the Kodo Design aesthetic has been renewed by way of two choices of bumper and grille depending on the trim level.

On the entry-level Active, a conventional black bumper and “open” grille has been opted for, while the step-up Dynamic gets a partially covered colour coded grille with a yellow insert.

Dynamic boasts a colour coded partially sealed grille with a yellow insert as standard. Image: Mazda.

For the flagship Individual, the grille receives not only a honeycomb pattern, but also a gloss black finish rounded off by a red insert.

Inside, the look and design of the cabin has remained intact, bar three new colour options depending on the exterior colour; white, black and mint.

Spec

On the specification front, the mentioned three trim grades all return, but not the range-topping Hazumi which falls away completely.

This means standard items on the Active comprises a four-speaker sound system, LED headlights, a multi-function steering wheel, 15-inch steel wheels, push-button start and all around electric windows as well as:

black cloth upholstery;

keyless entry;

Bluetooth and USB;

height adjustable driver’s seat;

dual front airbags;

ABS with EBD;

Up next, the Dynamic swaps-out the steel wheels for 15-inch alloy wheels, while also gaining two additional speakers plus the seven-inch MZD Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Body coloured decorative insert solely reserved for the mid-range Dynamic. Image: Mazda.

Also included are folding electric mirrors, leather covered steering wheel and gear lever, a total of six airbags, a second USB port, cruise control and colour coded dashboard insert.

Finally, the Individual receives a reverse camera and rear parking sensors, auto on/off LED headlights, rain sense wipers, a wireless smartphone, Head-Up Display and in place of the manual air-conditioning on the Active and Dynamic, automatic climate control.

Automatically folding mirrors, a chrome tipped exhaust outlet, paddle shifters and cloth/leather seats rounds the model off.

Bit more grunt

Up front, Mazda has kept the 1.5 SkyActiv-G petrol engine, now with the same outputs as the Japanese-market 2 known before 2019 as the Demio.

Rear has been kept unaltered. Image: Mazda.

This means power increases by three kilowatts to 85 kW and torque by three Newton Metres for a total of 148 Nm.

Transmission choice again comprise of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic, the latter fitted standard on the Individual with the Active being a manual only model.

Colours and price

In total, no less than nine colours are available with Aero Grey and Air Stream Blue being the two new options.

The others are Arctic White, Machine Grey, Platinum Quartz, Polymetal Grey, Deep Crystal Blue, Soul Crystal Red and Snowflake White Pearl.

Included across all Mazda2 models is a three-year/unlimited km warranty and service plan.

2 1.5 Active – R307 100

2 1.5 Dynamic – R335 500

2 1.5 Dynamic AT – R354 700

2 1.5 Individual AT – R398 700

