Mental 860kW Mercedes-AMG GT SUV breaks cover

The Mercedes-AMG GT SUV offers a precise and dynamic driving experience, supported by a powerful drivetrain.

The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT SUV is the first full-size SUV developed entirely in-house by Mercedes-AMG in its 59-year history.

Built on the dedicated AMG.EA high-performance electric architecture, it combines the practicality of a large SUV with the driving characteristics of a sports car.

Key design goals include a low centre of gravity, sporty seating position, lightweight construction and reduced vehicle mass without compromising SUV functionality.

Three models on offer

At launch in Europe in 2027, three model variants will be offered: the GT 63 SUV, AMG GT 55 SUV and AMG GT 53 SUV.

The flagship GT 63 uses three axial-flux electric motors producing up to 860kW, while the GT 55 develops 600kW.

The entry-level GT 53 employs two synchronous motors, one on each axle, delivering a combined 400kW.

Seven driving modes: Comfort, Sport, AMGFORCE Sport+, RACE, Slippery, Individual and Eco. Picture: Supplied

Electric drive unit

The GT 63 and GT 55 feature high-performance electric drive units (HP.EDUs). At the rear, two axial-flux motors are combined with compact planetary gearboxes inside a single housing.

These motors, gearboxes and associated silicon-carbide (SiC) inverters are oil- and water-cooled for maximum efficiency and durability.

The front axle contains a single axial-flux motor with a disconnect unit that disengages under light loads to minimise drag losses and reconnects when additional power, traction or regenerative braking is required.

Boost strategy

The GT 53 uses a similar front boost motor strategy but adds a two-speed rear transmission. First gear prioritises standing-start performance, while second gear enhances high-speed cruising, range and motorway refinement.

A key technical highlight is the AMG high-performance electric battery. Depending on the specification, usable capacity is 106kWh or 128kWh, operating at 800 volts.

Maximum range is quoted at up to 700km. The system supports charging rates exceeding 700kW, with peak charging power reaching 710kW.

The silhouette alone makes it unmistakably clear – the new Mercedes-AMG GT SUV is a pure performance SUV. Picture: Supplied

Handling dynamics

Chassis technology on the Mercedes-AMG GT SUV is led by the new AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL+ suspension.

Standard on the GT 63 and optional on the GT 55, it combines triple-chamber air suspension, active pitch and roll control, and hydraulically interconnected dampers.

An 8.2-litre pressure reservoir enables near real-time ride-height adjustment, including automatic lowering at higher speeds to reduce aerodynamic drag.

Unlike traditional anti-roll bars, hydraulic elements actively control body motions during cornering, braking and acceleration, reducing dive and squat while improving comfort and precision.

Active rear-wheel steering is standard with up to six degrees of adjustment. Below 80km/h the rear wheels steer opposite to the fronts to improve agility.

And then above 80km/h they steer in the same direction to enhance stability. The suspension uses forged aluminium components to reduce unsprung mass.

Stopping power

Braking systems vary by model. The GT 53 uses steel brakes, the GT 55 offers optional carbon-ceramic brakes and the GT 63 receives carbon-ceramic brakes as standard.

The AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system continuously varies torque distribution between axles.

In the GT 63 and GT 55, torque vectoring also manages power between the rear wheels, enhancing traction, cornering performance and stability.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG GT SUV consistently translates the DNA of an AMG GT cockpit into an SUV format. Picture: Supplied

Performance based interior

Inside, the driver-focused cabin features a 14-inch central display, a 10.2-inch instrument cluster, and an optional 14-inch passenger display.

The MB.OS-based MBUX system incorporates AI functionality using ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini.

Performance-focused features include AMG performance menu, AMG set-up, AMG track pace telemetry, and the predictive performance manager, which strategically manages power usage around a racetrack to optimise lap times.

Seven driving modes are available: comfort, sport, AMGFORCE sport+, race, slippery, eco and individual.

V8 sound

A distinctive feature is AMGFORCE sport+. It recreates authentic AMG V8 and six-cylinder engine sound characteristics using recordings from real AMG vehicles.

This is combined with simulated gearshifts, seat vibration feedback and multiple configurable sound profiles to give the Mercedes-AMG GT SUV a high-performance ICE SUV feel.