New electrifyingly fast Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

A three‑motor axial‑flux electric drive unit can deliver up to 860kW of power and 2 000Nm of torque for a 0-100km/h time of just 2.4 seconds.

In a week when motoring enthusiasts would argue the world has gone completely bonkers we not only saw the battery electric Ferrari Luce debut, we also got to see the equally controversial battery driven Mercedes‑AMG GT 4‑door Coupe break cover.

Two models announced at launch

Heading up the range is the AMG GT 63 that offers 860kW and 2 000Nm of torque. Mercedes-AMG claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.4 seconds and a 0-200km/h time of just 6.8 seconds.

Top speed is set at 300km/h with the optional Driver’s Package selected. Peak power is held for 63 seconds during a Launch Control run from 80% state of charge.

The AMG GT 55 sees the power numbers come down to 600kW with 1800Nm of torque on tap. The claimed 0-100km/h time increases slightly to 2.8 seconds. While the top speed remains pegged at 300km/h.

Both derivatives use the same battery, offer the same dimensions and use the same chassis hardware. What is of more interest is that this AMG.EA architecture is engineered for outputs above 1 000kW and this means there could be even more powerful derivatives in the future.

Three haptic driving-dynamics rotary controllers of the AMG Race Engineer control unit. Picture: Supplied

Axial flux motors

At the core of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe are revolutionary axial flux motors that work hand in hand with a completely new battery technology. Three in total. One on the front axle and two on the rear.

Compared with conventional electric motors, this innovative drive delivers higher continuous power and higher torque. The newly developed battery concept uses directly cooled cylindrical cells with a special cell chemistry that ensures uniform temperature distribution and high-performance stability under continuous load.

Inspired by Formula 1

The high-voltage battery of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe is a completely new development and the result of concentrated expertise. It combines experience from the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar and the uncompromising performance philosophy of Formula 1.

This AMG High Performance Electric Battery is the key to the vehicle’s outstanding overall performance. It enables not only high output, but also performance that can be called upon repeatedly, combined with impressively fast energy absorption and a high-power density.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door catapults performance and driving pleasure to a new level. Picture: Supplied

Charges almost as fast

Just as important as the on-road performance numbers, is the charging performance abilities of a battery electric vehicle. Here the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe sets new standards.

The vehicle achieves a charging current of more than 800 amperes and thus a peak charging capacity of more than 600kW at the appropriate infrastructure. This means that in just 10 minutes, enough energy for around 460 kilometres of driving range can be recharged.

The peak charging power depends on the available charging current of the charging infrastructure, the battery temperature and the state of charge at the start of the charging process.

With the help of the intelligent vehicle software, charging stops can be optimally integrated into route planning. And the battery can be pre-conditioned for the fastest possible charging process.

Sounds like a V8

Using the Mercedes-AMG GT R as a base. The development team also created a bespoke, vehicle-specific driving experience for V8 enthusiasts in the GT 4-door Coupe. The AMGFORCE S+ drive programme delivers what is said to be an unparalleled and immersive V8 experience with authentic shifts and an adapted driver display.

The V8 sound experience is dynamically context-dependent and adapted in real-time to your current driving style. For acceleration processes, gear changes, or burbling the entire sonic spectrum of a real GT R performance vehicle is made accessible.

A special feature gives customers full control: the Sound Slider. It allows fine-tuning of the vehicle’s sound characteristics inside the cabin. One can select between Powerful, Balanced and Minimal, combined with a scale from Classic to Futuristic.

The high-performance DNA of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is reflected in the driver-focused cockpit. Picture: Supplied

Sporty interior

Inside, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe can be considered a mix of performance-orientated, luxury. You have a dashboard featuring a wide glass display area that combines a 10.2-inch instrument panel and a 14-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

In addition, a 14-inch passenger display can be had from the options list. While the centre console plays home to three haptic AMG Race Engineer rotary controllers to adjust the likes of the traction settings, cornering control and power availability.

Price and local availability are still to be announced.