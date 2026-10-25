Can Isuzu D-Max repel incoming wave of Chinese bakkies?

We got to spend a week with the Isuzu D-Max 3.0 TDI LSE 4x4 AT Double Cab to try find the answer to our question.

The Isuzu D-Max now includes a new Rough Terrain Mode that is found standard on all 4×4 derivatives. Picture: Mark Jones

What triggered this question was that a bunch of our local South African media are in China at the Chery Group Global Summit.

Grootman driven

Outside of all the other cool things they’ve got to see, the biggest news by far coming out of the East was the brief drive they got in the incoming Chery Grootman.

As per usual though, the product test drives in China are normally quite short and this was the case for the Grootman.

From what I saw on social media, it was a short little off-road type of course with a lot of mud. And the speed set at no more than 30km/h.

Throttle issues again

Almost all the content was only positive. But then I saw a post where one of our local guys complained about the ride being overly firm, and the throttle-brake calibration being off.

This is unfortunately so typical of Chinese vehicles. Almost every one we have driven has the same poorly calibrated throttle, brake pedal feel issue.

It is 2026 and I wonder if the Chinese actually care to fix this. Or are they content with distracting buyers with big screens and bling?

Not for the Aussies

Perhaps this is why the Aussies were allegedly not offered a drive. They are not as friendly as our local media.

I have been on launches with them around the world during my time and they like to take a baseball bat to a press conference.

They don’t pull their punches and they can bury a vehicle long before it even arrives on their shores.

The Isuzu D-Max has been updated with a bold new look that is more modern and dynamic. Picture: Mark Jones

Unbeatable reliability

This brings us to the Isuzu D-Max in LSE spec that we recently spent some time with. It has undergone a bit of a facelift as you can see and the interior has been given an upgrade.

But the one thing it is not, is all new, and it is not covered in bling. What it does have though, and the Chinese still need a decade or two to establish this, is an unbeatable reputation for durability and reliability.

This probably explains why the Isuzu is South Africa’s third best seller month after month behind the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

So, if you value modern Chinese design and futuristic, state of the art, infotainment screens, and crazy power numbers, then a bakkie like the Chery Grootman will be on your shopping list.

But if you value proven durability, reliability and proven trade in values, then the likes of the Isuzu D-Max will be on your shopping list.

LSE upgrades

The exterior of the Isuzu D-Max LSE features a combination of silky silver and dark grey exterior trim finishes, combined with attractive new turbine-style 12-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels.

Moving inside you are greeted by premium levels and semi-gloss silver finishes on the new U-shaped dashboard garnish.

As well as piano black treatment for the air vents, the ‘Miura-ori’ patterned digital texture lines the door trims and the body contact areas of the leather seats.

Premium levels of trim incorporating Isuzu’s new ‘Hexa Pod’ and ‘Miura-ori’ pattern digital texture. Picture: Mark Jones

Digital improvements

A new nine-inch infotainment system replaces the previous version. It now offers improved functionality provided by two dials and five touch switches.

The new configurable MID in the instrument cluster displays a variety of information such as tyre pressure monitoring and essential off-road driving info when 4×4 is engaged.

The upgraded Isuzu D-Max LSE gains the best-in-class heated front seats, as well as shift paddles on the steering wheel for the automatic transmission.

Engine output

This brings us to the engine. In the LSE you have the tried and tested 3.0 litre turbodiesel that produces 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque running through a six-speed auto.

Of course, we took it off to Gerotek to see just how fast it is. It returned a 0-100km/h time of 10.5 seconds and a 60-140km/h roll on time of 16.27 seconds.

This puts the Isuzu D-Max right near the top of the four-cylinder turbodiesel pile that now includes the Kia Tasman and new Toyota Hilux.

Mid-cycle upgrades enhance the all-round capability, style, comfort and safety of the Isuzu D-Max. Picture: Mark Jones

Chinese power

The elephant in the room is that these new offerings from China are all offering electrical assistance.

This translates into power figures and claimed performance numbers that make the current legacy bakkies seem like donkeys.

Of course, talk is cheap and I can’t wait to test these newcomers. My previous experience has been that they go like hell on run 1, but they just go slower and ever slower after that.

Time will tell if customers value a well calibrated throttle experience over what I would call fast one hit wonders.

Not fault free

Getting to the not so good stuff. If there is an issue with the Isuzu D-Max LSE, it is that the ride quality is previous generation Toyota Hilux-bad.

It spoils what is a great product. No matter if you are in the suburbs or on the highway, there is scuttle shake.

I am not sure that this is acceptable in today’s times with what is a R900 310 leisure double cab bakkie, and not a farm implement.

Verdict

I wish I could fence sit, but that is not how my job works. I get paid to offer a constructive and well thought out opinion.

The Isuzu D-Max will be able to hold off the Chinese onslaught in the foreseeable future, but at the price, I would opt for a new Toyota Hilux or Ford Ranger 2.3 Sport.

Warranty and service

The Isuzu D-Max range is sold with a standard five-year / 90 000km service plan, five-year / 120 000km warranty and roadside assistance, and a five-year / unlimited distance anti-corrosion warranty.