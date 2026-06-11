Exclusive 771kW Novitec Lamborghini Revuelto unveiled

Novitec has taken the Lamborghini Revuelto and made it even more powerful, faster and sought after than ever.

The German aftermarket specialist decided to clad the first show car of their new model in a purple hue.

This was done to match the colour Lamborghini chose for the presentation of the Diablo SE 30 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Italian sports car brand in 1993.

Extra downforce and performance

The product range spans from carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components developed in the wind tunnel to high-tech alloy wheels. These were developed in cooperation with the American manufacturer Vossen.

To place even greater emphasis on the wedge shape of the Novitec Lamborghini Revuelto. The wheel combination comprises wheels of sizes 9.5Jx21 at the front and 12.5Jx22 at the rear. They carry matching high-performance tyres of sizes 265/30 ZR21 and 355/25 ZR22.

This tyre and rim setup rides on Novitec sports springs, which lower the Lamborghini Revuelto’s ride height by about 25mm. And thanks to the lowered centre of gravity, this further optimises the handling.

In addition, Novitec developed a fully thermally insulated high-performance exhaust system for the Lamborghini Revuelto. This not only gives the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre, 12-cylinder engine an even more thrilling exhaust note. It also sees a 24kW bump in power.

The Novitec Lamborghini Revuelto offers an equally bespoke interior package. Picture: Supplied

Top speed exceeding 350km/h

Its spectacular design undoubtedly already makes the Lamborghini Revuelto one of the world’s most thrilling sports cars.

Here, the Novitec designers opted for an aerodynamic-enhancement kit that delivers race car looks consistent with a car capable of a top speed exceeding 350 km/h.

The Novitec bodywork components on the Lamborghini Revuelto are made of exposed carbon with a high-gloss clearcoat finish. But it can also be painted on a vehicle or a contrasting colour.

The combination of the two Novitec front spoiler aero panels at the sides, and the central front blade, not only enhances the sporty looks. These components also produce more front-axle downforce at high speeds, which further optimises the handling stability.

The Novitec hood is made entirely of exposed carbon or in vehicle colour, as in this case here. The headlight trim and the front cover are both made from the same composite material.

The two more sharply sculpted Novitec rocker panels, the aero trim on the scissor doors and the mirror covers are all made of exposed carbon.

High performance exhaust system

Immediately apparent is its more sculpted shape with a pronounced lip spoiler. Picture: Supplied

The rear of the Lamborghini Revuelto is visually dominated by the retractable Novitec rear wing. This sophisticated design piece also produces even more rear-axle downforce.

As can be seen, the carbon hood is exposed and can be supplemented with an additional airbox to optimise air supply to the V12 engine.

A tailor-made surround between the taillights perfectly showcases the four round tailpipes of the Novitec high-performance exhaust system. The two pipes in the center of the Lamborghini Revuelto have a diameter of 110mm and are thus 10mm larger than the two tailpipes positioned to the left and right of them.