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Recall warrant issued for 127 Defenders and Jaguar I-Paces

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

2 minute read

7 April 2026

12:34 pm

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Possible seatbelts and a volatile battery pack are being cited as the latest vehicle recall reasons.

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JLR South Africa is recalling 60 Defender over a seatbelt anchorage fault. Picture: JLR

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The National Consumer Commission has expanded its vehicular recall this year to eight, with the latest being for certain Defender and Jaguar I-Pace derivatives.

Defender

On the Defender side, 60 examples, sold between 5 November 2025 and 21 February 2026, are being called back over a faulty seatbelt anchorage bracket.

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“The third-row lower seat belt anchorage bracket may contain a weld stud of insufficient strength due to material contamination during manufacturing,” the commission said.

“This defect could prevent the seat belt from working correctly in a crash, increasing the risk of injury to occupants”.

Jaguar I-Pace

On the all-electric I-Pace, the recall involves a battery fault that could lead to smoke or a fire in the case of thermal overloading.

In total, 67 I-Paces, sold locally between 23 June 2017 and 18 June 2021, are implicated.

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Discontinued last year, 67 I-Paces have been identified as having a faulty battery pack. Picture: JLR

“As an interim measure, affected vehicles will receive a software update that restricts the maximum battery charge level to 90%,” the commission said.

“Consumers are advised to limit charging to 90%, park vehicles away from structures, and charge vehicles outdoors where possible”.

No repair charge

It added, “owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised Jaguar Land Rover dealerships for repairs. The necessary repair work will be carried out at no cost to the consumer”.

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