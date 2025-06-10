Bahn-storming, hybrid-assisted Mercedes-AMG E53 finally priced

Performance E-Class, with Race Start engaged, offers the same power as the 6.0-litre bi-turbo V12 that once powered the S65, CL65 and G65.

Revealed last year, the E53 has finally arrived in South Africa. Picture: Mercedes-AMG

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been one of the brand’s most popular models for decades and they are building on this with the new AMG E53.

The vehicle offers typical AMG driving pleasure with excellent responsiveness, great driving dynamics and a sporty design as to be expected. As a plug-in hybrid, the AMG E53 combines a high level of performance with efficiency.

Electrically shocked

Providing power is the combination of a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six and a 21.2-kWh battery powering an electric motor producing 120kW/480Nm on its own.

With the straight-six’s 330kW/560Nm included though, the E53 develops a combined 430kW/750Nm, the latter increasing to 450 kW momentarily with the Race Start system engaged.

Hooked to the nine-speed MCT transmission, with drive going to all four wheels via the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, the E53 will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 280 km/h.

The claimed all-electric range is 100 km, with a top speed of 140 km/h possible without the need for the petrol engine.

Interior has received a number of AMG specific touches. Picture: Mercedes-AMG

Despite being a plug-in hybrid, the E53 supports DC charging up 60 kW, which will require a waiting time of 20 minutes from 10-80%. An on-board 11 kW AC charger is, however, included as standard.

Outside

Being an AMG, the E53 can be recognised by many special design elements. The AMG-specific radiator trim with vertical slats that are illuminated.

Wider front fenders to accommodate the larger track width on the front axle. The outer air inlets, each with two vertical fins, and the central A-wing characterise the independent AMG front apron.

E53 rides on 19-inch wheels as standard, though up to 21-inches can be had. Picture: Mercedes-AMG

The large central lower inlet directs the air to the additional AMG front cooler, plus there is also an external opening for the wheel arch cooler.

As an everyday car that offers space, comfort, performance and efficiency, what more could you want!

Price

Priced at R2 499 595, the AMG E53’s sticker includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

