Reveal date confirmed: Audi starts teasing all-new Q3

Third generation Q3 will retain the choice of petrol and diesel engines, but gain the mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid assistance for the first time.

Audi has released the first teaser image of the all-new Q3 ahead of its 16 June world debut. Image: Audi

Mentioned back in March as being in-line for unveiling in 2025, Audi has officially started teasing the all-new Q3 ahead of its confirmed world debut on 16 June.

New styling and position

Shown in a single depiction of the headlight, the Q3 incorporates the same styling aspects as the new A5 and A6, hinted not only by the LED cluster, but also the outline of the bumper and surround of the Singleframe grille.

Set to replace the current second generation that has been available since 2018, the new Q3 will become the Four Rings’ de facto entry-level model soon as production of the Q2 is expected to conclude before the end of the year.

Petrol and diesel remain but…

Tipped to ride on the updated MQB Evo platform rather than the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) that underpins the A5 and A6, the Q3 will retain the options of petrol and turbodiesel engine, but feature electrification for the first time in the shape of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powerplants.

Not set to continue though is the RS Q3 due to emissions regulations, or the six-speed manual gearbox the current Q3 still offers in select markets on mainly entry-level variants.

Current second generation Q3 has been around since 2018. Image: Audi

“With a total of more than two million vehicles sold worldwide since the launch of the first generation, the Audi Q3 is one of our best-selling models and has a high status in our product portfolio,” Ingolstadt’s CEO, Gernot Döllner, said in a statement.

“With the third generation of the Audi Q3, we are renewing an important model family as part of our product initiative”.

New inside

Besides its exterior similarities with the A5 and A6, the Q3 could incorporate the same interior design by way of the curved dashboard and no less than three displays; the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, the new 14.5-inch MMI infotainment system and, as an option, the 10.9-inch MMI on the passenger’s side.

With less than a week left before its debut, don’t be surprised if more teaser hints are released within the next few days.

