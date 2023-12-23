Mercedes-AMG GT63 breaks cover – 2023 Motoring Newsmaker No 9

This beastly ride produces an eye-popping 620 kW of power and 1 400 Nm of torque.

Its name is a mouthful and so is its power. The new Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 4-Door produces no less than 620 kW of power and 1 400 Nm of torque.

After making its South Africa debut at Kyalami in July, the GT63 was one of The Citizen Motoring’s newsmakers of 2023. During the last 10 days of December, we look back at the Top 10 Motoring Newsmakers of 2023.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Most powerful Mercedes ever unveiled in South Africa!

Unrivalled Mercedes-AMG power

Featuring a 4.0-litre V8 turbo petrol engine and two electric motors, the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance is the most powerful production Mercedes yet. It will reach 100 km/h from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds with a top whack of 316 km/h.

The drive is routed to all four wheels through the AMG-optimised 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system via nine-speed MCT transmission.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-AMG G63 goes gold with special Grand Edition

Affalterbach has taken a lot of flak from petrolheads over its new generation performance powertrains. Despite the new AMG C63 and C43 producing more power than their predecessors, the four-cylinder 2.0-litre powertrains with electric assistance are what stirred the pot. Enthusiasts were extremely miffed with the C63 dropping the 4.0-litre V8 mill.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S unleashed as most powerful SL ever made

In offering the best of both worlds, the GT63 should keep the petrolheads entertained for now. It utilises the F1-derived electrical technology that features in the new C63 and C43 alongside the beastly V8 mill.

Local arrival

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) gave the media a glimpse of a homologation unit of the GT63 in July. But since, Affalterbach has made a number of subtle changes to the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 4-Door. The changes taken for the GT Coupe include a restyled grille and multibeam LED headlights, as well as a few interior updates.

Although the powertrain remains unchanged, rear-axle steering is now standard along with AMG Ride Control+ air suspension. The same goes for the carbon composite AMG brakes.

MBSA has not confirmed an official launch date or pricing for the GT63 yet, but it is expected to arrive sometime next year. Its closest local rival will be the Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid, which produces 514 kW and 970 Nm.

2023 Motoring Newsmakers

No 10 – Facelift Isuzu D-Max unveiled