Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S unleashed as most powerful SL ever made

Plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain means the SL 63 S E Performance produces more power and torque than any past generation V12 engine SL 600 or SL 65.

Having debuted the current R232 SL back in 2021, Mercedes-AMG has let loose the most powerful derivative ever made with the unveiling overnight of the new SL 63 S E Performance.

Positioned above the standard SL 63, the S E Performance, as its name points out, also becomes the first plug-in hybrid model in the moniker’s storied 69-year history by utilising the same powertrain as the four-door AMG GT 63 S E Performance.

Said to incorporate inputs from Benz’s Formula 1 programme, the unit combines the evergreen 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 with a pair of electric motors powered by a 6.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Capable of developing 150kW/320Nm on their own, the motors, in conjunction with the 450kW/850Nm twin-blown V8, produce a combine 600kW/1 420Nm, which represents a power drop of 20 kW compared to the GT 63 S, but 20 Nm more torque.

Paired to the familiar nine-speed MCT transmission with drive going to all four wheels through the AMG optimised 4Matic+ system, the SL 63 S E-Performance will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 2.9 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 317 km/h.

Similar not only to its sibling, but also the controversial new four-cylinder C63 S E Performance, the SL 63 S focus on performance translates to an all-electric range of 13 km as evident not only by the battery pack, but also the standard 3.7 kW on-board charger.

Outwardly, the SL 63’s aesthetic changes require a keen eye as apart from the standard 20-inch or optional 21-inch AMG light alloy wheels, only the red E Performance badges on the front wings provides the biggest initial hint of resides underneath.

More clear-cut are the visual nuances at the rear in the form of the grooved trapezoidal quad exhaust outlets, and the charging flap integrated into the bumper as on the GT 63 S E Performance.

Compared to its exterior, the SL 63 has undergone more extensive revisions underneath its skin, the biggest being the fitting of a model exclusive active carbon front spoiler that automatically lowers by 40 mm at speed above 80 km/h to help in order to press the nose down with the aim of improving aerodynamics while also reducing drag.

Working in conjunction with a new active rear spoiler, the exact amount of downforce wasn’t revealed, though Benz did confirm the latter as having the option of five position settings.

Elsewhere, but not as prominent as the uprated aerodynamics, the SL 63 S E Performance boasts revised steering, the AMG rear-axle steering system as standard, and the added inclusion of the AMG Active Ride Control with the 48-volt semi active roll stabilisation system.

Able to recuperate as much as 100 kW of otherwise lost energy due to the regenerative braking system that offers four severity modes, AMG Dynamic Select mode selector has been revised to now include eight settings; Comfort, Smoothness, Sport, Sport+, Race, Individual and two dedicated hybrid choices; Electric and Battery Hold.

Reportedly one of the heaviest SL’s ever made with a rumoured mass of around two-tonnes, Mercedes-AMG has eschewed the standard steel brakes for the otherwise optional carbon ceramic stoppers.

Finished in bronze, the setup comprises a six-piston caliper design at the front and single at the rear, with respective disc sizes of 420 mm and 380 mm.

As with its exterior, the SL’s interior adaptations are minor and consists of one or two-tone Nappa leather for the standard AMG sport seats, or Nappa leather with micro-fibres plus yellow or red stitching for the optional AMG Performance chairs.

Retained from lesser models is the 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and over-the-air-updates, the AMG Performance steering wheel, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the improved Air Scarf neck warmer.

Set to go on-sale next year, the SL 63 S E Performance, for now, remains unconfirmed for South Africa where only the entry-level SL 43 is currently available.

Should approval be given though, expect a local market reveal either in mid or towards the end of 2024.

