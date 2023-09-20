Switch flicked on Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS SUV in South Africa

EQE SUV replaces the now discontinued EQC, while the EQS sits above it and in-between the GLS and G-Class in the three-pointed star's SUV line-up.

Resilient amidst the escalating energy crisis and ongoing criticism of electric vehicles, Mercedes-Benz officially launched the next stage of its EV strategy in Johannesburg last week with the SUV versions of the EQE and EQS in South Africa.

EQ plan

Unveiled towards the middle and latter stages of last year, and therefore after Benz’s formal launch of the EQ brand in January that year, the pair of newcomers increases the three-pointed star’s electric SUV count to four already consisting of the smaller EQA and EQB.

Designed from the off as 100% EVs rather than being electrified versions of existing combustion engine models though, the EQE and EQS, similar to their respective sedan siblings, makes use of the EVA platform and feature the EQ brand’s take on Mercedes-Benz’s Sensual Purity styling language.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz EQS morphs into all-electric SUV

Comprising a sealed, more upright version of the blacked-out grille panel with small three-pointed stars, a profile not dissimilar but nowhere as controversial as the much criticised R-Class, plus a slanted rear window design, the official unveiling at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton occurred in two stages with only the EQS being available for sampling.

Nonetheless still showcased, the EQE slots-in between the EQB and EQS in the absence of the EQC quietly withdrawn earlier this year following several delays, the most prominent being the pandemic that threw its planned market entry three years ago into complete disarray.

EQE SUV

Billed as a multi-purpose SUV by Mercedes-Benz with seating for five, the EQE, for now, only comes in a single derivative; the mid-range 350 with neither the long range 350+ or flagship 500 being considered.

Unsurprisingly more compact in appearance than the EQS, motivation comes from the same 90.6-kWh battery lithium-ion pack as 350+, but with the addition of a second electric motor on the rear axle.

EQE SUV replaces the discontinued EQC and slots-in between the EQB and EQS SUV. Note: European model pictured. Image: Mercedes-Benz

A configuration that suffices the 4Matic all-wheel-drive designation, the setup produces a combined 215kW/765Nm, the latter representing an increase of 200 Nm over the two-wheel-drive 350+.

Riding on wheel alloy sizes ranging from 19 to 22-inches, the EQE 350 4Matic supports DC charging up to 150 kW, but as standard, is outfitted with an 11 kW on-board or as an option, the more powerful 22 kW outlet.

As in Europe, the EQE SUV provides seating for five as standard. Note: European model pictured. Image: Mercedes-Benz

According to Mercedes-Benz, opting for the faster charger requires a waiting time of 32 minutes from 10-80%, with a range of 220 km possible after 15 minutes. The claimed range between visits to the plug is a maximum of 551 km.

Inside, the EQE SUV’s interior receives the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and portrait-style 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system from the off, with the much vaunted 56-inch OLED Hyperscreen display comprising three displays under a single piece of glass being a cost option.

Interior conforms to the EQ design and offers the Hyperscreen display as an option. Note: European model pictured. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Also available with the Airmatic adaptive air suspension that raises and drops the overall ride height by as much as 25 mm on the move, the EQE SUV offers up 630-litres of boot space, which increases to 2 055-litres with the rear seats folded down.

While only due to arrive before year-end, Mercedes-Benz did confirm pricing of R2 194 500 before options.

EQS SUV

Taking centre stage, the EQS SUV not only becomes Stuttgart’s new flagship electric SUV in South Africa, but also the torquiest not breathed upon by AMG.

Described by Mercedes-Benz as the model that “exemplifies the philosophy of sensual purity”, the EQS bows as standard with the dual-motor 4Matic system, though with the option of five or seven seats.

EQS SUV could be seen as the direct successor to much criticised R-Class.

Measuring 5 125 mm long, the seven-seater offers-up 198-litres of boot space, which increases to 878-litres with the third row folded down. With the second row also lowered, cargo capacity expands to 2 095-litres.

Fitted with 20-inch alloys but optionally with up to 22-inch wheels, Mercedes-Benz has opted for a similar powertrain strategy with the EQS as with the EQE by only making a single option available for the local market.

Wheel sizes range from 20-inch to 22-inches.

Again representing the global middle derivative as evident by the 4Matic nomenclature, the EQS 450 develops 265 kW and, as a result of the second battery, 800 Nm compared to the 568 Nm made by the step-down 450+.

It’s propulsion coming from the same 107.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that punches-out 245kW/565Nm in the EQS 450+ sedan, the EQS 450 4Matic has a claimed range of 616 km and supports charging DC charging of up 200 kW with the same charging options and almost identical waiting times as the EQE SUV.

Interior mirrors that of the sedan and can be specified with the Hyperscreen as an option.

Fitted as standard for South Africa with the otherwise optional rear-wheel steering system, as well as an Offroad mode that raises the Airmatic suspension by 25 mm at up to 80 km/h, the EQS 450 4Matic sports the mentioned Hyperscreen as an option, with the standard configuration being similar to the EQE.

The drive

Unsurprisingly not as spritely as the less powerful sedan thanks to its 2.5-ton mass, the short drive around the backroads of Sandton showed the EQE SUV as having more than enough poke with the Dynamic Select system switched to either Comfort or Sport modes.

As in the sedan, faulting the EQS SUV’s seats becomes tricky.

Anything but cumbersome in feel and even nimble as a result of the rear-wheel steering system, the biggest upshot is the space for those seated in the front and rear.

Unlikely to elicit any complaints, head-and-legroom in the driven five-seater surprised even more than the sedan, while up front, the “basic” MBUX system remains one of the easiest on the market today in terms of deciphering and scrolling though.

In five-seat guise, space is anything but lacking at the front and rear.

Available soon with only G-Class stationed above it in Mercedes-Benz’s SUV range, the EQS 450 4Matic carries a sticker price of R2 726 100 for the five-seater and R2 759 300 for the seven-seat model.

Conclusion

Pre-dating an occurrence, event or trend comes with its own challenges and obstacles, never mind the thought of it failing spectacularly in the long run.

Dual-motor 450 the sole EQS model currently available.

The same applies to Mercedes-Benz’s EV roll-out and inclusion of the EQE SUV and EQS SUV that risk either the latter fate, or emerging as a potential masterstroke, along with other brands, as acceptance and uptake of EVs continue irrespective of the current national grid crisis.

While still on the expensive side and admittedly out of reach of most buyers, pre-dating has its virtues and although determining what lies ahead five to 10 years from now remains unknown, “facing the EV pain” could come with a mass rewards Stuttgart could well reap from heading into the future.

NOW READ: Mercedes-EQ shock expanded with new EQE SUV