Range complete as Mercedes-Benz prices diesel facelift G-Class

Local range now spans three derivative following the introduction last year of both petrol and electric powerplants.

Updated Mercedes-Benz G-Class range has been completed with the addition of the G450d. Image: Mercedes-Benz UK

With pricing of the AMG G63 and all-electric G580 with EQ Technology having already emerged, sticker details of the entry-level Mercedes-Benz G-Class have now emerged on the three-pointed star’s website.

Back to three-litres

Again, taking up station below the former as the sole non-sporting G-Class derivative, the G450d continues to double up as the only diesel offering, albeit this time with the inclusion of the EQ Boost mild-hybrid system.

Replacing the previous G400d, the G450d swaps out the 2.9-litre straight-six for the new 3.0-litre, developing 27kW/50Nm more for a total of 270kW/750Nm. An additional 15 kW is, however, available for short bursts as a result of the 48-volt EQ electric hardware.

Once again paired to the 9G Tronic transmission, the G450d will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 210 km/h.

New inside

Mounted on 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, the G450d keeps hold of not only the trademark three locking differentials and low range transfer case, but also the so-called Off-Road Cockpit that displays various readouts within the new infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Interior’s biggest update centres around the dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster. Picture: Mercedes-Benz UK

As on the G63 and G580, the mentioned display now measures 12.3-inch and incorporates Benz’s latest MBUX system for the first time.

Also, new is the instrument cluster of the same size, a standard augmented reality Head-Up Display, new keyless entry system and from the options list, Burmester 3D sound system, plus a pair of 11.6-inch MBUX displays as part of the rear seat entertainment system.

Diesel joins the AMG G63 and all-electric G580 in the local G-Class range. Picture: Mercedes-Benz UK

On the safety and driver assistance, new as well as updated tech consists of Autonomous Emergency Braking, Park Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Distance Assist Distronic, Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Stop Assist, Steering Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Price

Now available solely in AMG Line trim guise, the G450d’s sticker price includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

G450d AMG Line – R3 590 303

G580 with EQ Technology – R4 647 456

AMG G63 – R4 673 415

