Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is too sexy for a mommy wagon

Coupe's sloping roofline makes it stand out from its conventional SUV sibling.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has completed the new GLC line-up with the introduction of two Coupe variants.

While the obvious difference between the conventional SUV and coupe models are the lower roofline and fastback-style rear fascia, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is also only offered with diesel engine.

The 2.0-litre turbodiesel mill with mild hybrid assistance produces 145 kW of power and 440 Nm of torque in the 220d and 198 kW/500 Nm in the 300d. The twist is sent to all four wheels via 9G Tronic transmission. The mild hybrid system combines an integrated starter-generator (ISG) and 48-volt on-board electrical system.

Frugal sipper

The system not only produces additional electrical boost of 17 kW/23 Nm but also assists the engine at lower speeds, resulting in lower fuel consumption.

Mercedes claims the 220d will sip as little as 5.1 litres per 100 km, with the 300d returning 5.5 L/100 km.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300d is said to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds with a top whack of 249 km/h. The 220d goes from 0 to 100km/h in 8.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 225 km/h.

Rear-axle steering

As with the conventional GLC, the Coupe also offers the optional Engineering Package, which includes air suspension and rear-active steering of up to 4.5 degrees.

At speeds below 60km/h, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction as the front wheels to reduce the turning circle, while the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front wheels at speeds over 60km/h to keep the car more stable.

Rear-active steering is offered via the Engineering Package. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

“Mercedes-Benz South Africa offers a progressive SUV line-up that appeals to every facet of the market,” says Alex Boavida, MBSA vice-president sales and marketing.

“The latest GLC SUV has already impressed automotive media and customers alike and the GLC Coupe aims to elevate that sentiment even more.

“A dynamic design, a host of standard features and the latest technology have culminated to form this head-turning beauty.

“This GLC commands the attention of those around it and we are very excited to introduce it into the market.”

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe looks the part

Mercedes claims the headroom for rear passengers does not decrease, in spite of the sloping roofline. And boot space is up from 500 to 545 litres.

Similar to its sibling, the GLC Coupe comes standard in avantgarde exterior trim. This includes 18–inch alloy wheels and the chrome package.

The Mercedes-Benz pattern is standard on the front grille cover, while a two-part taillight accentuates the rear.

Two digital screens come standard in the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Plush ride

Inside, the conventional Mercedes-Benz GLC’s design is carried over to the Coupe. The highlights are the 12.3-inch digital cluster along with 11.9-inch infotainment system which offers the latest MBUX version.

During its launch drive around the Cape Peninsula, The Citizen Motoring found the GLC Coupe as refined as its sibling. It offers smooth diesel power and gear changes, a plush suspension and ridiculously easy handling.

If the conventional Mercedes-Benz GLC is too mommy wagon for you, the sexy curves of the Coupe is just the thing to break the mould.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe pricing

GLC 220d Coupe 4Matic Avantgarde – R1 392 350

GLC 220d Coupe 4Matic AMG Line – R1 474 943

GLC 300d Coupe 4Matic Avantgarde – R1 447 350

GLC 300d Coupe 4Matic AMG Line – R1 529 943