Refreshed, mild-hybrid only Ford Puma arrives with more tech but..

Refreshed, mild-hybrid only Ford Puma arrives with more tech

Given the Puma's South African market introduction only last year, expectations are the revisions won't become available until at least 2025.

Introduced to significant controversy for its price at the end of last year, Ford has finally revealed the updated Puma in Europe just under five years after reviving a moniker last used in 2002.

Officially the replacement for the Fiesta, whose 47-year production run ended in July last year, the Puma additionally also becomes the Blue Oval’s smallest SUV outside of North America now that the EcoSport has also been dropped in South America, Europe, South America, Australia and of course, South Africa.

A smash-hit success, especially in the UK, for the Blue Oval since its introduction, the Puma’s restyling has been comparatively minor and externally, comprises new headlights with the optional dynamic Matrix LEDs, the Ford logo relocated from the bonnet to the centre of the grille, new alloy designs from 17 to 19-inches and a new colour called Cactus Grey.

Significantly more comprehensive are the interior changes. In addition to a new steering wheel, the previous eight-inch SYNC 3 infotainment departs in favour of the new 12-inch complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, improved voice activation and the SYNC 4A software.

Also redesigned is the centre console in order to accommodate the new wireless smartphone charger and gear lever, while the previous 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster has made way for a new freestanding display measuring 12.8-inches.

Reworked, but with availability depending on the selected trim level – made of Titanium, ST Line and ST Line X in Europe – is the new array of safety and driver assistance systems made-up of Lane Centring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Reverse Brake Assist and the 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Mechanically, and as part of a range streamlining, the Puma not only loses the conventional 1.0 EcoBoost engine available as the sole powerplant option in South Africa, but also the six-speed manual gearbox on the high performance ST that keeps its standing as the flagship model.

It therefore means that the Puma becomes a mild-hybrid exclusive model with the 48-volt encouraged EcoBoost producing either 92kW/200Nm or 114kW/220Nm.

The standard transmission remains a six-speed manual on the former, while the option, and sole choice for the latter unit, is a seven-speed dual-clutch.

With the three-pedal layout dropped, the ST also takes leave of the bigger 1.5 EcoBoost three-cylinder in part to it being unable to paired to the dual-clutch ‘box.

This means the “downgraded” automatic ST, introduced last year, becomes the de facto model with output of 125kW/250Nm from its mild-hybrid 1.0-litre EcoBoost.

Down on 22kW/70kW on the manual ST, the dual-clutch is also seven-tenths-of-a-second slower from 0-100 km/h, 7.4 seconds versus 6.7 seconds, while its top speed drops by 10 km/h from 220 km/h to 210 km/h.

Don’t get excited

Going on-sale within the next months as no further details were disclosed, the facelift Puma is highly unlikely to debut in South Africa this year given its market introduction only occurred in November last year.

Should the revisions be approved though, expect it to only become a reality sometime in 2025.

