Touched-up Mercedes-Benz GLS and Maybach GLS 600 priced

Three-pointed star's flagship SUV gets mild-hybrid assistance as standard, though for now, omits the previously offered AMG GLS 63.

Its world debut having taken place almost exactly a year ago at the New York International Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has confirmed pricing details of the facelift GLS, including of the ultra-luxurious Maybach GLS 600.

GLS

The first generation to carry GLS moniker from the start as its predecessor only adopted the nameplate after its mid-life refresh in 2016, the internally named X167 third generation GLS continues to provide seating for seven as standard, but for the moment, without the AMG GLS 63.

Visually, the GLS’s exterior changes comprise an enlarged grille with four instead of two horizonal louvers, a gloss black finish around the restyled air vents, a new front bumper and imitation underguard protection plate, new LED taillight clusters and optional satin sheen Himalaya Grey 20-inch alloy wheels.

New taillight clusters the sole changes made at the rear. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Inside, the design of the cabin continues unchanged, though with the latest MBUX software integrated into the infotainment system that makes-up part of the dual 12.3-inch displays.

A new steering wheel, refined Hey Mercedes voice recognition system and a pair of type-C USB ports at the rear completes the interior, along with an optional rear seat entertainment system made-up of a pair of 11.6-inch MBUX screens and wireless headphones.

MBUX infotainment system now gets the three-pointed star’s latest software. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Underneath, the GLS’ chassis does without any changes, however, selecting the Off-Road Engineering package adds an off-road mode made-up of a transparent view of the bonnet using the 360-degree surround-view camera system, and 30 mm more ground clearance from the Airmatic air suspension.

Up front, the GLS’s powertrain options, with the omittance of the AMG and Maybach, consists of a single turbo-petrol and turbodiesel option, both paired to the 9G Tronic automatic gearbox, and further aided by the 48-volt mild-hybrid EQ Boost system.

Rear seat entertainment system can be had as an option. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Upping power by 16kW/250Nm and 15kW/200Nm respectively for short spells, power and torque figures, without the electrical hardware, amounts to 380kW/730Nm in the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine GLS 580, and 270kW/750Nm in the 3.0-litre straight-six oil-burning powered GLS 450d.

In term of performance, both will hit the electronic top speed limiter at 250 km/h, with the 580 taking 4.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h from standstill and the 450d 6.1 seconds.

Maybach GLS 600

Maybach GLS 600 again tops the GLS range. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Showcased for the first time five years ago as the Maybach division’s first SUV, the GLS 600 receives the same exterior uptakes as the standard GLS, but with a redesigned Maybach specific chrome grille, galvanised silver side vents, a unique Maybach bumper and vents, optional 23-inch forged wheels in mono-block design, and a Maybach animation projected onto the ground with the front doors opened.

Wheel sizes include the mono-block alloys of 23-inches. Image: Mercedes-Benz

With exception of diamond quilted Nappa leather seats in two new colours, the Maybach GLS 600’s interior is otherwise identical to that of the regular GLS.

Two new colour options have been added to the Maybach’s interior. Image: Mercedes-Benz

As for power, the mild-hybrid assisted 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 from the GLS 580 has been carried over, but with retuned to produce 410kW/770Nm.

Unlike the standard GLS, seating in the Maybach is for four only. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Hooked to the same 9G Tronic ‘box, the Maybach GLS 600 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Price

Now available, each of the three GLS derivatives’ sticker price includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

GLS 450d – R2 304 700

GLS 580 – R2 840 600

Maybach GLS 600 – R4 500 000

