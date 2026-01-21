Race-bred Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC breaks cover

Dark Horse SC swaps out the standard 5.0 litre V8 for a 5.2 litre supercharged V8.

Following the success of the Mustang Dark Horse, Ford Racing has unveiled its new Mustang Dark Horse SC.

What makes it different?

Designed, engineered and made in-house, this is the most advanced, powerful and track-ready Dark Horse yet.

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC borrows tech and know-how from the Mustang GT3 and GTD, so it feels more like a race car you can drive on the street than a regular Mustang.

ALSO READ: Ford Mustang Dark Horse gallops with newfound brains and brawn

It’s not quite as hardcore as the exclusive Mustang GTD track weapon, but it’s a big step up from the standard Dark Horse in horsepower, torque and performance options.

Under the hood is a 566kW supercharged 5.2 litre V8 mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for quick shifts.

Chassis, suspension and handling

The Ford Racing engineers have reworked almost everything from the engine, gearbox, aero, cooling, brakes, suspension tuning and steering feel to even the tyres.

Next-gen MagneRide dampers come standard with upgraded hardware and software, plus firmer springs, new stabiliser bars, updated knuckles and revised control arms.

There will be limited-run Track Pack Special Editions with Race Red Brembo calipers. Picture: Ford

Forged suspension links and a magnesium strut tower brace cut weight and sharpen steering feel.

Ford Racing used lessons learnt from the Mustang GTD and GT3 cars to flatten and tighten the handling compared to the Mustang 5.0 Dark Horse.

The result is a more responsive, planted car that’s ready for flat out track driving.

Track Pack, tyres and brakes

Want more? The Track Pack steps things up with a special MagneRide tune and carbon-fibre wheels.

Ford worked with Michelin to create custom Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres (305 front / 315 rear) that bring near-supercar traction.

Every Mustang Dark Horse SC gets Brembo brakes — six-piston fronts and four-piston rears.

Opt for the Track Pack and you get Brembo carbon-ceramic discs (16.5 inch fronts) borrowed from the Mustang GTD, which cut weight and boost thermal endurance.

The Track Pack’s lighter brakes and carbon wheels help shave about 70 kg overall.

Variable Traction Control, developed from Mustang GTD race experience, gives you up to five levels of traction assistance or the option to turn stability control off for track work.

Aerodynamics and cooling

The front fascia improves brake cooling and a new aluminium hood with hood pins and a big vent helps powertrain cooling and front-end aero.

Remove the hood vent’s rain tray and you get much more downforce and airflow than the standard Mustang Dark Horse.

At the rear, a revised diffuser and a big belly pan help cool the rear axle and manage airflow.

The Track Pack swaps in a ducktail-style decklid and an updated carbon-fibre wing, which together boost rear downforce without blocking your view.

With the Track Pack, the car makes about 280kg of rear downforce at 280km/h.

Interior and personalisation

Inside, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC borrows the Mustang GTD’s leather-wrapped flat-bottom wheel with a 12 o’clock stripe, Alcantara, and carbon-fibre trim.

The Track Pack adds optional Recaro leather and Dinamica sport seats, Space Gray or Teal accents, and replaces the rear seats with a storage shelf.

Inside you get the Mustang GTD’s leather-wrapped flat-bottom wheel with a 12 o’clock stripe, Alcantara, and carbon-fibre trim. Picture: Ford

You can pick a Carbon Exterior Package, different brake caliper colours, painted graphics and five seat-belt colour options.

For 2026 there’ll be limited-run Track Pack Special Editions with extra carbon, Race Red Brembo calipers, unique graphics and 3D-printed titanium accents — available in Shadow Black or Oxford White with Solar Red seat accents.

When and where

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC is available only as an overseas model and has not been confirmed for South Africa.

NOW READ: Much-improved Ford Mustang a Dark Horse worth wagering on