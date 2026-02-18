South Africa the next stopping point for Mitsubishi Destinator

Seven-seat Destinator will be positioned between the Outlander Sport and normal full-size Outlander.

Revealed globally last year, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has approved the Destinator for the local market from next month.

What is it?

Shown as the DST Concept two years ago, the Destinator will slot-in above the Outlander Sport, which it shares the same platform and basic powertrain with.

Positioned below the full-size Outlander, though, the Destinator has dimensions of 4 680 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 815 mm, height of 1 780 mm and width of 1 840 mm.

Sporting a ground clearance of 214 mm, the Destinator is, however, strictly front-wheel drive, with no four-or all-wheel drive option available.

Boost four-pot

As mentioned, power comes from the same 1.5-litre engine as the Outlander Sport/Xforce, but with the inclusion of a turbocharger.

Destinator seats seven but won’t have access to an all-paw gripping system. Picture: Mitsubishi

The result is 120kW/250Nm versus 77kW/141Nm. A CVT with paddle shifters is, once again, the only transmission option available.

Likely spec

Already sold in select ASEAN, Latin American and Middle East markets, the Destinator’s list of features is expected to include the following based on the eventual trim grade:

Taking price of place inside is a new eight-inch infotainment display. Picture: Mitsubishi

12.3-inch infotainment system;

ambient lighting;

panoramic sunroof;

eight-inch digital instrument cluster;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

eight-speaker Yamaha sound system;

surround-view camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Forward Collision Mitigation;

Lead Vehicle Departure Alert

Also standard is the rally-derived Active Yaw Control system and a drive mode selector with five settings: Normal, Wet, Tarmac, Gravel and Mud.

How much?

At present, no pricing details are known. However, expect a likely sticker around the R550 000 mark given the top-spec Outlander Sport’s R499 000 price and the entry-level Outlander’s R759 995 asking price.

