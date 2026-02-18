Leapmotor C10 validifies REEV capabilities as a hybrid alternative

C10 marks Leapmotor's local market entry, surprisingly, only with range-extending electric propulsion.

With the influx of Chinese vehicles into South Africa still growing, it comes as no surprise that most have probably not heard of Hangzhou-based Leapmotor.

Leap what?

Founded in 2015, the brand produced its first car in 2021, an electric sports coupe called the S01, which disappeared two years later after poor sales.

Its second model, the T01 hatch, started its rise from anonymity to becoming China’s third biggest new energy start-up vehicle brand in 2025.

Premium trio

Having attracted an investment from Stellantis two years ago, Leap made its local market entry last year as the third of the conglomerate’s premium division; the others being Jeep and Alfa Romeo.

Debuting with a single model, the MPV-styled C10, the brand goes against the usual Chinese norm by not having any conventional combustion engine or hybrid products.

REEV: How it works?

Instead, it re-introduces REEV or range extending electric vehicle technology to South Africa, a move subsequently mirrored by Changan with its Hunter REEV bakkie.

A propulsion method pioneered, to an extent, by the REx version of the BMW i3, Leapmotor’s system works differently.

In essence, the C10 is an electric vehicle as it relies on an electric motor and battery pack as the main power source.

Rounded rear facia has elements of the Porsche Cayenne about it. Picture: Charl Bosch

Underneath its bonnet, though, sits a combustion engine, whose sole purpose is to charge the battery pack.

As such, it is not connected to the drive wheels and functions only as a generator by charging the batteries on the move.

With the added ability of supporting DC charging, the C10 is capable of charging as a normal EV, but thanks to the generator, devoid of range anxiety.

The weeklong stay, though, still revealed some cracks in what is an otherwise intriguing market arrival.

Looks of an SUV? Sure?

Visually, the C10 is a visual throwback to when MPVs had the measure of sedans and hatchbacks.

Although described as a crossover SUV, the C10 introduces an angular design when viewed from the front, complete with squared-off bumper flanks and slim LED headlights.

Tested here in top-spec Design spec, the side profile adheres to the MPV silhouette, while the rounded rear facia pays a passing homage to the Porsche Cayenne.

Design trim grade sees the inclusion of 20-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

For the Design, the C10 rides on 20-inch wheels and comes with roof rails, unlike the lesser Style grade.

Distinctive, eye-catching and without the sharp angles associated with other Chinese brands, the C10 won’t be to everyone’s liking for not being an SUV.

Yet, and despite the dull Pearl White paint option, it still isn’t anonymous or boring.

Tap to get in

It is, however, when getting inside that things start to go wrong, the actual opening process being the start.

Unlike a normal keyless system, the C10 comes with a Renault-style keycard that needs placing on the NFC pad located on the mirror cap.

Interior adheres the minimalist design approach, with no physical buttons present. Picture: Charl Bosch

Only then will the doors unlock. However, the flush door handles don’t pop-out automatically.

Instead, they needed to be pulled “manually” before getting inside. What’s more, neither the rear doors nor the passenger’s side has the NFC pad, meaning entry and unlocking only comes via the driver’s door.

Because the card is exactly that, opening the electric bootlid has to be done via the button almost concealed within the strip below the LED light bar.

Button clampdown

Once inside, the C10 adheres to the industry minimalist design where all of the functions are located within the infotainment display.

Lacking any form of physical switchgear, Leapmotor has made touch-sensitive pads and a pair of ball-type scrollers available on the steering wheel.

However, this doesn’t alleviate the problem of an interior that looks uncluttered, modern and clean, but in need of a computing degree to figure every function out.

All of the various functions are located within the 14.6-inch infotainment system. Picture: Charl Bosch

At 14.6-inches, the display isn’t the easiest to work with, even with the “shortcut” icons at its base.

Leapmotor has been careful not to overpower with too many sub-menus. Yet, functions such as the climate control or adjusting the side mirrors using the display and scroll wheels are fiddly and, frankly, unnecessary as buttons would have been much easier.

Omitted entirely is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the resolution for the surround-view camera system proved a bit underwhelming.

Getting comfortable

Given its MPV design, the interior is spacious, airy and premium in feel, with upmarket materials, touch points and good levels of fit-and-finish.

As with the current Chinese vehicle trend, the floating centre console comes equipped with a wireless smartphone charging pad, a pair of cupholders, and a deep storage area that doubles as an armrest.

Front seats are amply supportive, and with electric adjustability, as well as heating and ventilation functions. Picture: Charl Bosch

Seat comfort is good and the addition of electric adjustability further bolstered by heating and ventilation functions.

However, the memory function for the driver’s chair became downright annoying for often “losing” its prescribed setting, while also failing to “return” to its just set position after a short drive.

Practicality sorted

Winning back some ground, practicality is a C10 standout. Apart from the level of space inside, rear legroom is excellent, and taller folk are not impacted by the massive full-length panoramic glass roof stealing space.

As well as a pair of type-C USB ports, Leapmotor has recessed the cupholders into the back of the console rather than on the centre rear armrest.

Boot space maxes out at 1 410-litres with the rear seats folded. Picture: Charl Bosch

Frustratingly taking its time to open, the boot provides 435 litres of packing space, not hampered by charging cable bags getting in the way. Instead, these are recessed below the boot board.

With the rear seats dropped, space increases to 1 410 litres.

Space is little worried at the rear, both head and legroom-wise. Picture: Charl Bosch

On the spec sheet, little has been left to chance; however, while some of the safety and driver assistance systems can be switched off, they automatically re-engage after the ignition has been turned off.

Speaking of which, the lack of a starter button or ignition barrel means that upon entry, the C10 is already “on”. Only when placing the card on top of the smartphone to gain “full power” does it become possible to set off.

REEV driving

On the move, the C10 feels no different than any other EV, although that depends on the selected mode, the choices being EV, EV+, Fuel and Power+.

For the duration of the week stay, EV+ was selected. This meant sole motivation from the 28.4kWh battery pack that powers a single 170kW/320Nm electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

Understandably, the C10 is no performance EV, but as its name indicates, it still leaps with ease and little lag at the push of the accelerator.

A question of range

Range-wise, the C10 can go a reported 145km on electricity only. It was, therefore, a surprise to see 170km displaying on the instrument cluster after 21.4-kWh had been fed back in the battery using a DC public charger.

Upon collecting, the range stood at 162km. As it read 62km before charging, a more theoretical average points to 130 or even 140km, depending on one’s driving style.

Residing up, the generator comes in the shape of a normally aspirated 1.5-litre engine that becomes “live” in Fuel and Power+ modes.

Producing 68kW/125Nm, the engine makes up the C10’s combined output of 158kW/320Nm.

The normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine’s sole function is as a generator. Picture: Charl Bosch

Switched to Power+ on two occasions during the seven days, the engine, being a generator, tended to be noisy and make the Leap feel sluggish and nowhere as surefooted as in EV mode.

Its working, though, is still impressive to witness as the electric range increases, but at the obvious cost of the fuel level dropping.

Yet, a combined range of nearly 1 000km is doable seeing as, once back in one of the EV modes, the Leap will spend more time at the plug than being refuelled.

As such, the possibility of seldom stopping for fuel isn’t a hard-to-believe fact, admittedly, only with minimum long distance trekking.

Consumption

Inclusive of the charge, the 216km of the eventual 413km clocked during the seven days was in EV+ mode at a respectable 12.9-kWh/100km.

C10 supports AC and DC charging. Picture: Charl Bosch

Using the generator for the remaining 197km translated to exactly six litres per 100km, 0.5L/100km down on Leapmotor’s claim.

Comfortable cruiser

On-road, the C10’s 2 026kg kerb mass results in a plain, soft and very comfortable ride, only spoiled by the just audible whirring of the generator.

Surprisingly, the steering is devoid of feeling or as light as an otherwise usual electric setup, while the handling is predictable but not wallowy.

Conclusion

Billed as offering the best of an EV without range concerns, the Leapmotor C10 more than delivers on this promise.

While able to pull the dual power principle off with impressive ease, the unnecessary hassles of the keycard and an interior that sacrifices ease-of-use for modernity and form over function, need looking into at the first round of updates.

The crunch factor, though, is its price. At R799 900, the C10 Design is pricey considering what other Chinese products can be had for a lot less, either as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or combustion product.

As much as its powertrain argues the reason for its steep price by affording it with the USP none of its rivals currently have, in a market dedicated by price, the C10 is likely to be a minor player despite its sensible and impressive propulsion method.

