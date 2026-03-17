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Mitsubishi Destinator pricing leaks ahead of South African debut

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

6 minute read

17 March 2026

12:00 pm

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Aside from the Xpander MPV, the Destinator becomes Mitsubishi's most affordable seven-seat SUV in South Africa.

Mitsubishi Destinator South Africa price revealed

Destinator arrives as Mitsubishi’s new entry-level seven-seat SUV. Picture: Mitsubishi

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Approved for South Africa in February, pricing has emerged of the Mitsubishi Destinator ahead of its local market launch at the end of March.

In-between

Positioned between the Outlander Sport and full-size Outlander, the Destinator provides seating for seven and shares its powertrain and platform with the former.

ALSO READ: South Africa the next stopping point for Mitsubishi Destinator

Revealed two years ago as the DST Concept, the Destinator uses a unibody platform and, as with the Outlander Sport/Xforce, is built at Mitsubishi’s Cikarang plant in Indonesia.

Fundamentals

Billed as a model for developing markets, the Destinator has an overall length of 4 680 mm, wheelbase of 2 815 mm, height of 1 780 mm and width of 1 840 mm.

As in its home market, ground clearance is rated at 214 mm. Drive goes to the front wheels only.

Standard, though, is a drive mode selector with five settings: Wet, Tarmac, Normal, Gravel and Mud.

Boosted 1.5

Based on details posted on an official Mitsubishi dealer’s website, the Destinator has a choice of two trim levels: GLS and Exceed.

Mitsubishi Destinator South Africa price revealed
Destinator will be front-wheel drive only, and slot-in between the Outlander Sport and full-size Outlander. Picture: Mitsubishi

Motivation comes from the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as in the Outlander Sport, but with the inclusion of a turbocharger to lift power and torque from 77kW/141Nm to 120kW/250Nm.

A CVT is, once again, the sole transmission option available.

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Spec

In terms of spec, the GLS has the following as standard:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels;
  • LED headlights;
  • bootlid spoiler;
  • fabric seats;
  • climate control;
  • keyless entry;
  • 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;
  • six-speaker sound system;
  • eight-inch infotainment display;
  • Push-button start;
  • type-A and type-C USB ports;
  • six airbags;
  • reverse camera;
  • rear parking sensors;
  • Hill Start Assist;
  • Active Yaw Control;
  • Electronic Stability System

As standard, a black finish has been applied to the grille, bumpers and window surrounds.

For the Exceed, the grey-finished alloy wheels are replaced by diamond-cut items, still 18-inches, and the climate control by an automatic dual-zone setup.

Mitsubishi reveals new seven-seat Destinator
Flagship Exceed comes standard with a 12.3-inch infotainment system and an eight-speaker Yamaha sound system. Picture: Mitsubishi

Also gone is the TFT display, replaced by a full eight-inch setup, while the infotainment display now measures 12.3-inches.

Included further is:

  • chrome exterior detailing;
  • folding electric mirrors;
  • roof rails;
  • rain sense wipers;
  • panoramic sunroof;
  • hands-free electric tailgate;
  • imitation leather upholstery;
  • eight-speaker Yamaha sound system;
  • cooled centre console glove box;
  • wireless smartphone charger;
  • ambient lighting;
  • electric driver’s seat;
  • tyre pressure monitor;
  • surround-view camera system;
  • front parking sensors;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Forward Collision Mitigation;
  • Lane Change Assist;
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert;
  • Blind Spot Monitoring;
  • Lead Vehicle Departure Alert

Colours

In total, a choice of six colours is provided:

  • black;
  • Red Metallic;
  • Lunar Blue;
  • Blade Silver Metallic;
  • Graphite Grey Metallic;
  • Quartz White Pearl

Price

Included in the Destinator’s price tag is a five-year/unlimited km warranty plus a five-year/75 000 km service plan.

  • Destinator 1.5T GLS CVT – R489 900
  • Destinator 1.5T Exceed CVT – R569 900

NOW READ: Concept Mitsubishi DST morphs into seven-seat Destinator

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