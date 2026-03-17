Mitsubishi Destinator pricing leaks ahead of South African debut

Aside from the Xpander MPV, the Destinator becomes Mitsubishi's most affordable seven-seat SUV in South Africa.

Approved for South Africa in February, pricing has emerged of the Mitsubishi Destinator ahead of its local market launch at the end of March.

In-between

Positioned between the Outlander Sport and full-size Outlander, the Destinator provides seating for seven and shares its powertrain and platform with the former.

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Revealed two years ago as the DST Concept, the Destinator uses a unibody platform and, as with the Outlander Sport/Xforce, is built at Mitsubishi’s Cikarang plant in Indonesia.

Fundamentals

Billed as a model for developing markets, the Destinator has an overall length of 4 680 mm, wheelbase of 2 815 mm, height of 1 780 mm and width of 1 840 mm.

As in its home market, ground clearance is rated at 214 mm. Drive goes to the front wheels only.

Standard, though, is a drive mode selector with five settings: Wet, Tarmac, Normal, Gravel and Mud.

Boosted 1.5

Based on details posted on an official Mitsubishi dealer’s website, the Destinator has a choice of two trim levels: GLS and Exceed.

Destinator will be front-wheel drive only, and slot-in between the Outlander Sport and full-size Outlander. Picture: Mitsubishi

Motivation comes from the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as in the Outlander Sport, but with the inclusion of a turbocharger to lift power and torque from 77kW/141Nm to 120kW/250Nm.

A CVT is, once again, the sole transmission option available.

Spec

In terms of spec, the GLS has the following as standard:

18-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

bootlid spoiler;

fabric seats;

climate control;

keyless entry;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

six-speaker sound system;

eight-inch infotainment display;

Push-button start;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

six airbags;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

Hill Start Assist;

Active Yaw Control;

Electronic Stability System

As standard, a black finish has been applied to the grille, bumpers and window surrounds.

For the Exceed, the grey-finished alloy wheels are replaced by diamond-cut items, still 18-inches, and the climate control by an automatic dual-zone setup.

Flagship Exceed comes standard with a 12.3-inch infotainment system and an eight-speaker Yamaha sound system. Picture: Mitsubishi

Also gone is the TFT display, replaced by a full eight-inch setup, while the infotainment display now measures 12.3-inches.

Included further is:

chrome exterior detailing;

folding electric mirrors;

roof rails;

rain sense wipers;

panoramic sunroof;

hands-free electric tailgate;

imitation leather upholstery;

eight-speaker Yamaha sound system;

cooled centre console glove box;

wireless smartphone charger;

ambient lighting;

electric driver’s seat;

tyre pressure monitor;

surround-view camera system;

front parking sensors;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Forward Collision Mitigation;

Lane Change Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lead Vehicle Departure Alert

Colours

In total, a choice of six colours is provided:

black;

Red Metallic;

Lunar Blue;

Blade Silver Metallic;

Graphite Grey Metallic;

Quartz White Pearl

Price

Included in the Destinator’s price tag is a five-year/unlimited km warranty plus a five-year/75 000 km service plan.

Destinator 1.5T GLS CVT – R489 900

Destinator 1.5T Exceed CVT – R569 900

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