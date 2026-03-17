Mitsubishi Destinator pricing leaks ahead of South African debut

Aside from the Xpander MPV, the Destinator becomes Mitsubishi's most affordable seven-seat SUV in South Africa.
Approved for South Africa in February, pricing has emerged of the Mitsubishi Destinator ahead of its local market launch at the end of March.
In-between
Positioned between the Outlander Sport and full-size Outlander, the Destinator provides seating for seven and shares its powertrain and platform with the former.
ALSO READ: South Africa the next stopping point for Mitsubishi Destinator
Revealed two years ago as the DST Concept, the Destinator uses a unibody platform and, as with the Outlander Sport/Xforce, is built at Mitsubishi’s Cikarang plant in Indonesia.
Fundamentals
Billed as a model for developing markets, the Destinator has an overall length of 4 680 mm, wheelbase of 2 815 mm, height of 1 780 mm and width of 1 840 mm.
As in its home market, ground clearance is rated at 214 mm. Drive goes to the front wheels only.
Standard, though, is a drive mode selector with five settings: Wet, Tarmac, Normal, Gravel and Mud.
Boosted 1.5
Based on details posted on an official Mitsubishi dealer’s website, the Destinator has a choice of two trim levels: GLS and Exceed.
Motivation comes from the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as in the Outlander Sport, but with the inclusion of a turbocharger to lift power and torque from 77kW/141Nm to 120kW/250Nm.
A CVT is, once again, the sole transmission option available.
Spec
In terms of spec, the GLS has the following as standard:
- 18-inch alloy wheels;
- LED headlights;
- bootlid spoiler;
- fabric seats;
- climate control;
- keyless entry;
- 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;
- six-speaker sound system;
- eight-inch infotainment display;
- Push-button start;
- type-A and type-C USB ports;
- six airbags;
- reverse camera;
- rear parking sensors;
- Hill Start Assist;
- Active Yaw Control;
- Electronic Stability System
As standard, a black finish has been applied to the grille, bumpers and window surrounds.
For the Exceed, the grey-finished alloy wheels are replaced by diamond-cut items, still 18-inches, and the climate control by an automatic dual-zone setup.
Also gone is the TFT display, replaced by a full eight-inch setup, while the infotainment display now measures 12.3-inches.
Included further is:
- chrome exterior detailing;
- folding electric mirrors;
- roof rails;
- rain sense wipers;
- panoramic sunroof;
- hands-free electric tailgate;
- imitation leather upholstery;
- eight-speaker Yamaha sound system;
- cooled centre console glove box;
- wireless smartphone charger;
- ambient lighting;
- electric driver’s seat;
- tyre pressure monitor;
- surround-view camera system;
- front parking sensors;
- Adaptive Cruise Control;
- Forward Collision Mitigation;
- Lane Change Assist;
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert;
- Blind Spot Monitoring;
- Lead Vehicle Departure Alert
Colours
In total, a choice of six colours is provided:
- black;
- Red Metallic;
- Lunar Blue;
- Blade Silver Metallic;
- Graphite Grey Metallic;
- Quartz White Pearl
Price
Included in the Destinator’s price tag is a five-year/unlimited km warranty plus a five-year/75 000 km service plan.
- Destinator 1.5T GLS CVT – R489 900
- Destinator 1.5T Exceed CVT – R569 900
NOW READ: Concept Mitsubishi DST morphs into seven-seat Destinator
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