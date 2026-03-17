Renault Kiger turbo to challenge Chery Tiggo 4 and Suzuki Fronx

Building on the updated naturally aspirated Kiger range introduced in November 2025, the new Kiger Turbo offers more than ever before.

Fighting for a piece of the action in a highly competitive compact SUV segment that sees multiple offerings from the Chinese, Korean and Japanese markets, Renault has introduced the Kiger Turbo.

Building on the naturally aspirated Kiger’s success with smart pricing, good fuel efficiency and smart new design. Renault hopes the jump in power and drivability is enough to lure more buyers to the brand.

Extra power and torque

With power up from 52 kW and 96 Nm to 74 Kw and 160 Nm, you can straight up feel the difference over the somewhat lethargic non-turbocharged version.

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Not in a street racer kind of way, obviously, but the extra urge is felt right from the word go, and is most welcome, especially on the open road.

The Kiger Turbo is available in two trim levels, Techno and Iconic, and two transmission choices, five-speed manual and X-Tronic. The top-of-the-range Iconic we drove came with a CVT as standard and Multi‑Sense drive modes, which let you switch between Eco, Normal and Sport.

Toggling between the modes made no real difference, and I have a feeling that 99% of owners will leave the Kiger Turbo in Normal mode and let the CVT do all the work.

Modern interior with updated features now on offer. Picture: Supplied

CVT up to the task

And I must admit that, as far as CVTs go, the Kiger Turbo wasn’t bad. Especially if you make peace with the fact that this compact SUV is happiest closer to home than barrelling through the Karoo at high speed.

What might be of more importance is that claims put the fuel consumption of the Kiger Turbo at 5.0 litres per 100 km for the manual derivatives and 6.0 litres per 100 km for the CVT. Which is right in the ballpark of the naturally aspirated models.

Drive is pretty much as you would expect, too. The steering is seriously light on the open road, but this means it’s easy to manoeuvre around town. The suspension is also quite compliant for what is still very much an entry-level car in terms of pricing.

What Kiger Turbo brings

Smarter cabin and more advanced tech;

new convenience features for a premium feel;

turbocharged engine and Multi‑Sense drive modes;

front (driver & passenger) ventilated leather seats;

wireless smartphone replication;

and a 7‑inch digital cluster.

The enhanced tech suite includes practical, lifestyle‑friendly additions such as:

hands‑free key card access;

remote engine start;

Belongings Reminder;

and Take‑a‑Break reminders.

Safety is strengthened too, with up to 21 standard safety features across the lineup, including:

ABS with EBD;

TPMS;

ISOFIX;

ESC, TCS;

and six airbags.

1.0-litre engine benefits from turbocharging. Picture: Supplied

Range details & trims

Kiger Turbo Techno: Adds Tri‑Octa LED headlamps, dual-tone interior, wireless smartphone replication, and Smart Access Card.

Kiger Turbo Iconic: ventilated leatherette seats, auto AC, multiview camera, drive modes, 16‑inch Evasion diamond‑cut alloys, auto lights/wipers.

Both trims have an 8‑inch touchscreen with smartphone replication, rear camera and rear AC vents.

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Pricing

Kiger 1.0L Turbo Techno R278 999

Kiger 1.0L Turbo Iconic R298 999

Kiger 1.0L Turbo Iconic CVT R329 999

The Renault Kiger model range offers a standard five-year / 150 000 km mechanical warranty and a two-year / 30 000 km service plan, with optional extensions available through Renault dealers nationwide.