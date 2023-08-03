Mitsubishi Outlander makes up for predecessors’ shortcomings

By Mark Jones

Despite being a somewhat niche brand in South Africa, Mitsubishi is a global brand with a proud history going back over 50 years.

For 2023 they have revealed their all-new Outlander. And they claim it is the most thoughtfully engineered vehicle they have ever developed and represents a new era for them.

To test this statement, I recently got to spend a few days with the Outlander. And the very first thought to cross my mind after the vehicle handover was complete, was that this multi award-winning Outlander is light years different to the very first Mitsubishi Outlander I drove back in the early 2000s.

New Mitsubishi Outlander a looker

It is now a large up-to-date and stylish SUV with a ton of street presence that the previous models were severely lacking. Upfront, you have LED front fog lamps, LED sequential indicators and daytime running lights. Plus a front skid plate.

This modern look continues at the rear thanks to a similar skid plate, rear spoiler and LED high-mounted brake light. 20-inch alloy wheels and silver roof rails complete the package.

The Mitsubishi Outlander delivers on the occupant and luggage space promise made by the oversize exterior. A full leather interior and seven seats are first to great you.

The Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire rides on 20-inch alloys. Picture: Mitsubishi

The 12.3-inch Digital Driver Display is flanked by a nine-inch Smartphone-Link Display Audio display with navigation next on the list. Both systems incorporate Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring functionality. A six-speaker sound system and three-zone automatic climate control ensure complete passenger comfort and entertainment.

Easy cruising

The all-new Outlander features Mitsubishi’s latest generation 2.5-litre dual VVT DOHC naturally aspirated engine. It produces 135 kW at 6 000 rpm and 245 Nm at 3 600 rpm. Coupled to a simulated eight-speed CVT transmission, progress is going to be acceptable, but never rapid.

The Citizen Motoring found it could easily live with the Mitsubishi Outlander most of the time. It was only when we wanted to try channel my inner Dakar that I didn’t enjoy the experience offered by the engine/transmission combo.

The Mitsubishi Outlander delivers on cabin space. Picture: Mitsubishi

When you are done being all-Dakar, you can calm down in the Outlander is easy. And tailor your driving experience via a variety of drive modes. They are Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud. Each changes throttle sensitivity, shift patterns and the AWD system to suit your needs and conditions at the time.

Safe as a house

While offering the now well-known high tensile steel, high impact absorbing Mitsubishi Motor’s RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) body, the Outlander also offers loads of safety spec. These include seven airbags, ABS brakes, Electronic Brake-force Distribution and Emergency Stop Signal System. Plus Hill Start Assist, Hill Decent Control, Active Stability and Traction Control. There is also dusk-sensing LED headlights that automatically alter the illumination range and brightness of the headlights.

Mitsubishi have also made up several accessory packages, including a body kit. It allows you to personalise and equip your Mitsubishi Outlander as you want. This is done by using parts that feature the same fit and finish as factory fitted components.

The Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire we drove comes in at R759 995. It includes a three-year / 100 000 km warranty and five-year / 90 000 km service plan.