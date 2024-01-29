Motoring

Newly expanded five model Mitsubishi Outlander range priced

Unveiled last year, Mitsubishi has increased the South African-market Outlander range to five models.

Outlander range now spans five models, all with all-wheel-drive and powered by a normally aspirated petrol engine. Image: Mitsubishi.

Re-launched with a pair of models last year, Mitsubishi has increased the Outlander range by a further three for a total of five.

Spec

Aesthetically and mechanically unchanged, the trim grade structure now starts off with the GL positioned above the GLS that initially served as range opener.

Resplendent with LED head and fog lamps, plus an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the GL’s other niceties comprise 18-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, as well as:

  • push-button start;
  • heated front seats;
  • cruise control;
  • traction control;
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking;
  • Hill Descent Control;
  • Active Stability Control.

For its part, the GLS retains the 20-inch alloy wheels and 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, tri-zone climate control, the electric tailgate, rain sense wipers, keyless start, the auto-dimming rear-view mirror and auto on/off headlights.

Depending on the trim level, the Outlander offers either an eight or nine-inch infotainment system. Image: Mitsubishi

Next-up, the new GLS Plus retains the same features, only adding a 360-degree surround-view monitor not offered on the Aspire that previously topped the Outlander range.

Now relegated to semi-luxurious variant, the Aspire keeps an unchanged array of tech made-up of the bigger nine-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, electric front seats with memory function for the driver’s chair, folding electric mirrors and integrated satellite navigation.

New as the range’s flagship, the Exceed benefits from a wireless smartphone charger, memory function for the mirrors, an automatic sunshade below the sunroof and a 10-speaker Bose sound system.

Fundamentals

Mounted on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-D platform that also underpins the Nissan X-Trail, the Outlander measures 4 709 mm long, 1 862 mm wide and 1 748 mm tall while riding on a wheelbase of 2 705 mm.

Providing seating for seven, boot space ranges from 205-litres with all three-rows in use, to 694-litres with the rear pair folded away. With the second row also down, utility space increases to 1 461-litres.

Wheel sizes range from 18 to 20-inches. Image: Mitsubishi

While a smash-hit in Europe where it offers a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, for South Africa, Mitsubishi has kept the Nissan-made normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol as is with outputs of 135kW/245Nm.

Claimed fuel consumption is 8.1 L/100 km, with all models being privy to all-wheel-drive, a drive mode selector with six settings; Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud, and the Lancer Evo derived Super All-Wheel Control system.

Entrusted with sending the amount of twist to all four wheels is a CVT.

Price

Now available, all five models’ sticker prices include a three year/ 100 000 km warranty plus a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

  • Outlander 2.5 GL AWD CVT – R699 995
  • Outlander 2.5 GLS AWD CVT – R759 995
  • Outlander 2.5 GLS Plus AWD CVT – R756 995
  • Outlander 2.5 GLS Aspire AWD CVT – R789 995
  • Outlander 2.5 Exceed AWD CVT – R809 995

