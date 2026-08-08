PODCAST: All-new Mitsubishi Pajero will have big shoes to fill

Over three million SUVs bearing the iconic nameplate were sold over four decades.

The build-up to the unveiling of the all-new Mitsubishi Pajero is in full flight with a select number of owners recently given the opportunity to see the new generation model from up close in Japan.

The SUV is set to be revealed at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo in October, with additional teaser images expected in the lead-up to the event. It is not yet confirmed if it will be offered in South Africa.

Mitsubishi Pajero makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the return of the iconic nameplate. And we discuss what will be expected of the new model in order for it to live up to its reputation.

The Pajero was first showcased in 1981. After 39 years and global sales of 3.3 million, production was discontinued in 2021 due to its outdated design.

Details are still sketchy, but the all-new Mitsubishi Pajero is likely to replace the Pajero Sport. The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport rides on the same ladder-frame platform as the Triton bakkie and rival similar products like the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu D-Max and Ford Everest.

It is said to feature “outstanding off-road capability” and likely to be aimed at the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. A prototype Pajero spied during testing featured an upright boxy design.

Bespoke suspension

The SUV will have bespoke front and rear suspensions not available on any other Mitsubishi product. Inside it will feature “model specific development”. A single teaser image also shows the Pajero with the same inverted L-shaped headlights as the Mitsubishi Destinator.

The all-new Mitsubishi Pajero is also likely to feature the same 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine from the Triton and Pajero Sport. Another possibility could be the plug-in hybrid from the Outlander.

The previous Pajero offered a choice of a 3.2-litre turbodiesel and two V6 petrol mills, a 3.0-litre and 3.8-litre.