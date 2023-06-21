Countdown starts as Mitsubishi commences teasing all-new Triton

By Charl Bosch

With just over a month to go before its global premiere, Mitsubishi has commenced teasing the all-new Triton by means of three images showing the exterior.

Softy no more

Set to be revealed in Thailand on 26 July where global production takes place, the long-awaited production version of the XRT Concept shown at the Bangkok International Motor Show in March represents a complete departure from the current model aesthetically, as little has seemingly changed from model that bowed in the Thai capital.

Resplendent with the same aggressive frontal facia as the concept, the sixth generation Triton’s latest Dynamic Shield styling language takes inspiration from that of the new Outlander in the guise of the split headlight design, prominent Mitsubishi three diamonds logo on the grille and a chunkier stance.

In profile, the Triton looks less compact than the current model. Image: Mitsubishi

Designed under the concept of Beast Mode Mitsubishi defines as “audacious and daring”, the images show the side profile and rear, which passes a resemblance to the previous generation Volkswagen Amarok − the most telling being the design of the light clusters differentiated only with the horizontal T-shaped LED diodes.

“While expressing the toughness and powerfulness expected of a pick-up truck, the all-new Triton combines agility with the brand’s robust design to create an imposing look. Tough and reliable, the all-new Triton will make customers want to go on any adventure,” Mitsubishi’s General Manager of Design, Seiji Watanabe, said of the Triton’s styling.

More power?

Despite no images or details of the interior being disclosed, the Triton, which will provide the foundation for the next generation Nissan Navara, will feature a completely new cabin complete with a more modern array of tech as well as safety items.

With rumours lingering about a possible electric powertrain as well as a plug-in hybrid, initially, motivation is anticipated to come from a revised version of the current Triton’s 2.4 DI-D turbodiesel engine.

Rear has, seemingly, been styled to resemble the previous generation Volkswagen Amarok. Image: Mitsubishi

Unveiled last year in Japan as an option on the Nissan NV350 van, the oil-burner’s updates will result in an internal code change from 4N15 to 4N16 and a projected power and torque increase from the present 133kW/430Nm.

On the transmission front, the existing six-speed manual is likely to be retained, while the six-speed automatic could be dropped in favour of a brand-new seven-speed unit.

It will most likely come to South Africa

In certain markets, the Triton will again be sold as the L200 and while Mitsubishi Motors South Africa didn’t confirm the newcomer outright, General Manager for Marketing, Jeffrey Allison, provided a not-so-subtle hint by saying, “current as well as new fans will show an overwhelming interest in the all-new Triton, which will strengthen MMSA’s lifestyle attraction”.

Already confirmed for African markets, expect more details and teasers to emerge within the coming weeks.

