Concept XRT revealed as preview of all-new Mitsubishi Triton

With the announcement of its Challenge 2025 product roll-out plan two weeks ago, Mitsubishi has commenced teasing one of its most important models in the shape of the all-new Triton.

Almost ready

Unveiled at the Bangkok International Motor Show that kicked-off today (21 March), the replacement for the almost decade fifth generation Triton still isn’t ready to show its real self as evident by the camouflage-inspired disguise and its wearing of the name XRT Concept.

Once again set to be called the L200 in certain markets, the prototype nonetheless provides anything but a rough representation of what the three diamonds’ rival for the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok, Nissan Navara and Mazda BT-50 will look like.

Compared to the current Triton, the next phase of the brand’s Dynamic Shield styling language sees the thin grille and headlights swapping roles as the latter takes on a slimmer appearance, while the former gets a prominent square design with two horizonal bars and a centrally placed Mitsubishi logo.

While the production Triton is expected to take leave of the snorkel, chunky all-terrain tyres and the side-steps, these are likely to be offered as options on the RalliArt derivative that will spearhead the brand’s assault on this year’s Asia Cross Country Rally championship under the guidance of two-time Dakar Rally winner, Hiroshi Masuoka.

For the rest of the Triton’s appearance, sans the spare wheels located in the loadbin, the rear boasts a design not only different from the current model, but reminiscent of the now previous generation Amarok in the look of the tailgate and the blacked-out E-pattern light clusters.

Although Mitsubishi didn’t release any images of the interior, a complete overhaul is expected from both a design and connectivity standpoint, with chances being strong that certain elements could come from the South Africa-bound Outlander.

As has been known since 2019, the Triton will provide the foundation for the next generation Navara as per the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s “leader-follower” strategy announced three years ago, with no further information from a technical point being divulged.

More power?

What is known though is that an all-electric model is being worked on and if reports by Malaysia’s paultan.org are to be believed, motivation from an upgraded version of the current 2.4 DI-D turbodiesel engine that debuted last year in Japan in the Nissan NV350 van.

Known internally as the 4N16, the mill replaces the 4N15 that powers the present-day Triton, and is backed-up by a brand-new seven-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox in place of the six-speed unit used since 2014.

Rear facia has seemingly been styled along the lines of the now previous generation Volkswagen Amarok. Image: Mitsubishi.

Again very much speculative, the engine, despite producing less than 100 kW in the Caravan, is expected to be retuned with either similar or more grunt than the 4N15’s 133kW/430Nm.

“The all-new Triton is going through final touch-ups in preparation for its release, as we have performed rigorous endurance tests around the world while also incorporating the know-how gained from rally activities. With the new vehicle launches as the centrepiece, we will continue our drive toward further growth,” Mitsubishi’s President and CEO Takao Kato said in a statement announcing the XRT Concept.

When?

In the same statement, the automaker announced that the XRT Concept will make the transition to Triton/L200 somewhere in the second or third quarter of 2023 with key production originating from the Laemchabang Plant in Thailand.

Given the timing of the concept’s reveal and Mitsubishi Motors South Africa planning an extensive product roll-out throughout the year, the odds are favourite that the Triton could become available before the end of 2023.

