One final run as Mitsubishi prices farewell Triton Athlete

By Charl Bosch

With the all-new Triton only destined for South Africa next year, Mitsubishi has now officially detailed the send-off of the current generation, the returning Triton Athlete, as its last special edition derivative.

Its pricing uncovered last month, but exact exterior changes not fully detailed, the Athlete, a name last used five years ago, receives a series of adaptions completely unrelated from the version sold in Thailand since 2020.

What has changed

Conforming to what Mitsubishi Motors South Africa calls the “café racer” principle derived from motorcycle customisation in the United Kingdom six decades ago, the Athlete loses the sports bar and side graphics resplendent on the Thai-version, as well as the hard-top tonneau cover.

In its place, Mitsubishi has kept the gloss black Dynamic Shield grille and mirror caps, but added unique dual red-and-blue stripes on the bonnet, tailgate and doors, model specific 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, blacked-out LED headlights, a white 01 decal on the front doors, a red skidplate and red accents on the edge of the side-steps.

ALSO READ: Mitsubishi Triton Athlete sprints back into South Africa

Inside, the brushed metal effect finish around the gear lever has also been kept, but not the orange stitching, which makes for red embroidery work on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, seats, centre console, floor mats, handbrake lever and gear lever.

Orange interior stitching has given way to red. Image: Mitsubishi.

Unlike the previous Athlete, and indeed the Thai model also, the Athlete branded headrests have seemingly fallen by the wayside for South Africa.

On the specification front, the Triton Athlete also continues without change, meaning the standard inclusion of dual-zone climate control, push-button start and keyless entry, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors with a reverse camera, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist and rain sense wipers.

Same power

Similar to the rest of the Triton range, the Athlete sports a towing capacity of 3 100 kg for a braked trailer, a breakover angle of 25-degrees, departure of 29-degrees and approach of 31-degrees. Claimed ground clearance is as is at 220 mm.

Special graphics and black 18-inch alloys are unique to South Africa. Image: Mitsubishi.

On track to bow-out once production ends, the 4N15 2.4 DI-D turbodiesel engine, replaced by the upgraded 4N16 in the all-new Triton, produces an unchanged 133kW/430Nm delivered to the rear or all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Along with the carryover rear diff-lock, the Athlete is offered solely with Mitsubishi’s part-time SuperSelect-II four-wheel-drive system, as well as four off-road modes; Gravel, Mud/Snow and Sand, plus a Rock mode when switched to 4LLc.

Colours and Price

Priced between the standard unbadged Triton and the limited run Heritage Edition, the Athlete can be decked-out in three colours; Diamond White Pearl, Jet Black and Sunflare Orange and ships standard with a three-year/100 000 km warranty and five-year/90 000 km service plan.

Triton 2.4 DI-D single cab GL – R429 995

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab GL – R514 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab – R629 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab AT – R649 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab 4×4 – R709 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab 4×4 AT – R729 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab Athlete 4×4 AT – R749 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab Heritage 4×4 AT – R769 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab Xtreme AT – R718 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab Xtreme 4×4 AT – R798 990

Information from duoporta.com.

NOW READ: Mitsubishi Triton Athlete runs again.. but only in Thailand for now