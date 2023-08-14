Hard-headed Aston Martin DB12 becomes drop-top DB12 Volante

By Charl Bosch

With the covers having been taken off the coupe variant just under three months ago, Aston Martin has, literally, lifted the roof off the new DB12 in the shape of the drop-top DB12 Volante.

That roof

Billed as a segment game-changer by Gaydon, the Volante draws heavily from early 2000s Vanquish on the styling front, although with clear modern accommodations such as the LED headlights and the latest interpretation of Aston’s now trademark lower positioned grille.

Compared to the coupe, the DB12 Volante’s biggest difference is the aforementioned roof that folds in a K-pattern in two stages and comes with eight layers of insultation in order to reduce engine and road noise intrusion on the move.

Roof closes in 16 seconds and retracts in 14 seconds. Image: Aston Martin.

Able to rise in 16 seconds and retract again in 14 seconds at up to 50 km/h, the roof will be offered as standard in four colours; black, silver, red and blue, or optionally in a bespoke hue via the Q by Aston Martin customisation division.

Changes underneath

As a means of compensating for the roof, the Volante’s chassis has required strengthen, in this instance by means of a stiffer front axle and steering column, a laterally stiffened suspension, new adaptive dampers bespoke to it and not offered on the coupe, revised electric power steering and a stronger cross-brace across the engine.

Like the coupe, the Volante’s 21-inch wheels are wrapped in tyres made specifically for it by Michelin. Image: Aston Martin.

Riding on 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot S 5 tyres developed specifically for it by the French marque, the uptakes in the Volante’s chassis, which has resulted in a seven percent stiffer foundation than that of the coupe, goes further as Aston has also upgraded the actual attachment mounts and fitted a stiffer front axle that works in-conjunction with the steering to aid feel and feedback.

Like the coupe, stopping power for the DB12 Volante comes from steel brakes comprising a 400 mm disc setup at the front and 360 mm at the rear. Available from the options list though is the carbon ceramic option that reduces unsprung mass by a claimed 27 kg.

No change inside

With the exception of the roof, the Volante’s interior continues unchanged from the coupe in both design and features, the latter consisting of the new 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster and an 11-speaker, 390-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Interior has not changed from the coupe either. Image: Aston Martin.

As an option though, the Volante can be fitted with the uprated 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio that outputs 1 170-watts, and which had been developed specifically for the drop-top DB12.

AMG V8

Up front, the Mercedes-AMG supplied 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 has not seen any alterations and and as such, makes an unchanged 500kW/800Nm.

Mated to the ZF-sourced eight-speed Touchtronic automatic gearbox with drive going to the rear wheels, the DB12 Volante will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, 0.1 second slower than the coupe, before topping at the same 325 km/h top speed.

Not yet South Africa

Confirmed for production from the fourth quarter of this year, the DB12 Volante has, so far, not been confirmed for South Africa, however, expect this to change in 2024.

