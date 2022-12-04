Polo, Golf and Polo Vivo Mzansi’s most popular used Volkwagens

Motoring Reporter

Back in 1937, Volkswagen opened its doors with the “people’s car”, the legendary Volkswagen Beetle.

The staples of cost effectiveness, reliability and easy maintenance for which the Beetle was so famous, together with build quality, safety, and stylish design, have underpinned the German brand’s popularity.

“As one of the best-selling brands in South Africa and the world, Volkswagen is a local favourite among car shoppers for both new and used cars,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

With the current global supply chain and microchip shortage problems, South Africans are increasingly turning to locally-built cars.

And as the most searched for brand, VW appears to have the winning formula.

Local is lekker

VW’s locally-built hatchbacks – the VW Polo and VW Polo Vivo – produced at VW’s Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape, have dominated the local passenger car landscape.

The Polo is the most viewed model and places second in enquiries after the locally-built Toyota Hilux bakkie, according to the AutoTrader Mid-Year Industry Report.

The popular five-door hatch with its efficient and nippy 1.0-litre turbo engine is also the most searched for VW model of those available to buy on the used car market.

With its quality interior and ride, this trendy hatch also ticks the safety and fuel efficiency boxes.

Prices hover on average around R282 000 for 2019 models, with average mileage of around 55 000km.

Though the locally-built Polo GTI performance hatch is giving the imported Golf 8 GTI a run for its money, locals continue their love affair with this dynamic performance hatch.

R392 000 on average buys a 2016 Golf GTI with about 94 000km on the clock.

Polo Vivo a budget beater

The VW Polo Vivo, the country’s best-selling used passenger car, rounds off the top three most searched for VW models.

Sporting a 1.4-litre naturally aspirated engine, the Polo’s more affordable sibling is priced on average at R195 000 for a 2019 model that’s travelled an average of 62 000km.

Featuring in the top ten is the Polo Vivo’s iconic predecessor, the colourful and fun-loving Volkswagen Citi.

Like the Beetle, its basic design remained unchanged over the 25 years it was produced in Mzansi.

The budget-beating, boxy shaped classic sells for on average R76 500. That’s for a 2005 model with average mileage of 177 000km.

Though imported, VW’s SUVs and crossovers have gained in popularity.

The SUV family includes the VW T-Cross, a stylish, efficient and versatile compact family SUV/crossover. 2021 models with low average mileage of 22 000km sell for around R423 000.

Coming soon to VW’s locally-built line-up is a premium bakkie, the Amarok.

The addition of another homegrown car will not only boast VW’s appeal for those with their eyes firmly set on locally manufactured vehicles, but also boosts the brand’s presence within the popular bakkie space.

Most searched for used Volkswagens

Polo (R281 883, 55 333 km, 2019)

Golf (R391 976, 94 216 km, 2016)

Polo Vivo (R194 468, 62 015 km, 2019)

Tiguan (R438 724, 83 298 km, 2017)

Amarok ( R578 117, 94 342km, 2018)

T-Cross (R423 233, 21 707km, 2021)

Caddy (R294 269, 103 352 km, 2017)

Jetta (R188 551, 133 009 km, 2014)

T-Roc (R577 230, 15 398 km, 2021)

Citi (R76 575, 177 273 km, 2005)

Touareg (R655 486, 110 869 km, 2015)

(Average price, average mileage and average registration year indicated for each model)