Petrol price hike: What your road trip will cost this Christmas

Jaco Van Der Merwe

The December petrol price increase that came into effect today is not good news for year-end holidaymakers planning to hit the open road this festive season.

Even though there is some relief in the form of the diesel prices dropping from their record highs, the wholesale cost of a litre 50ppm diesel of R24.23 is still over R6 more than it was a year ago and almost double compared to December 2020.

The new Inland price of 95 octane unleaded petrol of R23.46 per litre is R3.17 more than it was 12 months ago, while 93 octane at R23.16 a litre costs R3.07 more than it did in December 2021.

Petrol price blues

For those planning on going away over the holidays, The Citizen Motoring has done some maths to try and take the guesswork out of how the petrol price will affect you if you are going away. We have taken five popular new cars of all shapes, sizes and fuel types and worked out what a round trip to five holiday destinations will cost in fuel expenses.

We based all the distances on the shortest route on main roads between Johannesburg’s city centre and the corresponding destination’s city centre and doubled it. From Johannesburg and back, a trip to Sun City will be 344km, to Mbombela 683km, 1 134km to Durban, 2 090km to Gqeberha and 2 798km to Cape Town.

We have used the manufacturers’ claimed fuel consumption numbers which are likely to be higher in the real world, especially taken into account driving style and added weight.

The amounts are based on Inland fuel prices and does not include any toll fees.

What to budget for

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GA

Suzuki claims the hatchback will only sip 4.9 litres for every 100km, making it a good choice to beat the petrol price blues.

Sun City – 16.86 L x R23.16 = R390

Mbombela – 33.48 L x R23.16 = R775

Durban – 55.58 L x R23.16 = R1 287

Gqeberha – 102.4 L x R23.16 = R2 372

Cape Town – 137.15 L x R23.16 = R3 176

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Urban manual

One of Mzansi’s best-selling SUVs over the last year, the Tiggo 4 Pro is said to consume seven litres for every 100km.

Sun City – 24.22 L x R23.16 = R557

Mbombela – 47.75 L x R23.16 = R1 105

Durban – 79.41 L x R23.16 = R1 839

Gqeberha – 146.35 L x R23.16 = R3 398

Cape Town – 195.93 L x R23.16 = R4 537

BMW 320d

Sipping only a claimed five litres per 100km, the 3 Series oil-burner is both a popular and frugal choice.

Sun City – 17.2 L x R24.23 = R416

Mbombela – 34.1 L x R24.23 = R826

Durban – 56.7 L x R24.23 = R1 373

Gqeberha – 104.5 L x R24.23 = R2 532

Cape Town – 139.9 L x R24.23 = R3 389

Nissan Navara 2.5DDTi double cab SE auto

Nissan claims this double cab will sip 8.1 litres of diesel for every 100km, a decent number in the bakkie world.

Sun City – 27.87 L x R24.23 = R675

Mbombela – 55.26 L x R24.23 = R1 338

Durban – 91.89 L x R24.23 = R2 226

Gqeberha – 169.36 L x R24.23 = R4 103

Cape Town – 226.74 L x R24.23 = R5 493

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 3.5T ZX

I you can afford the luxurious LC300’s almost two bar price tag, the fact that it guzzles 12.1 litres per 100km probably won’t bother you too much.

Sun City – `41.64 L x R23.46 = R976

Mbombela – 82.56 L x R23.46 = R1 936

Durban – 137.28 L x R23.46 = R3 220

Gqeberha – 253.02 L x R23.46 = R5 935

Cape Town – 338.74 L x R23.46 = R7 946