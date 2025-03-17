Next Jeep Cherokee makes debut spy shot appearance

Report suggests the newcomer will make its premiere in October, though it remains to be seen whether the Cherokee name will be used or a new moniker adopted.

Jeep’s replacement for the discontinued Cherokee has made its first spy shot appearance undergoing testing ahead of its world debut later this year.

What to expect

Only set to go on-sale in 2026 in the United States, the traditional step-down from the Grand Cherokee will ride on one of parent company Stellantis’ STLA platforms, though with both electric and combustion propulsion, the latter in the form of either a conventional hybrid or plug-in hybrid configuration.

Supposedly tipped for assembly at the Toluca plant in Mexico rather than the Belvidere facility in Illinois, which will assemble the long awaited replacement for the Ram Dakota, the Cherokee will serve as a non-direct alternative to the all-electric Recon and Wagoneer S from a powertrain perspective.

Based on the images by carscoops.com, the still heavily disguised newcomer adopts an appearance similar to the Wagoneer S that went on-sale last year as Jeep’s first fully electric vehicle in the States.

Appearing longer and wider than the previous model, which rode on the Fiat-made Small Wide 4×4 platform, the blockier new Cherokee will again be positioned below the Grand Cherokee but above the next generation Compass, also due out later this year.

End of the Cherokee?

Part of an eventual three-model roll-out – the Compass and Recon being the other two – the revival of the Cherokee, whose production at Belvidere ended two years ago to extensive backlash from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against Stellantis and then CEO Carlos Tavares, could still lead to a name change as Jeep itself currently refers to it as the “new mainstream utility vehicle”.

This after an objection by a tribal Cherokee group in 2021 that the name projects racism by having it “plastered on the side of a car”.

“The best way to honour us is to learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture and language and have meaningful dialogue with federally recognised tribes on cultural appropriateness,” Cherokee Nation Head Chuck Hoskin told Car and Driver at the time.

In a rebuttal, Jeep stated, “our vehicle names have been carefully chosen and nurtured over the years to honour and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride. We are, more than ever, committed to a respectful and open dialogue with Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr”.

More later

Anticipated to make its official premiere in October, according to the carscoops.com report, more details, including whether it will continue to use the Cherokee name or adopt a new moniker, are expected to emerge over the coming weeks and months.

