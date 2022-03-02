‘Junior’ Jeep teased ahead of 2023 reveal

Charl Bosch

The previously rumoured small Jeep set to slot-in below the Renegade has officially been confirmed and previewed via a pair of images ahead of its eventual production debut next year.

In revealing the still-to-be named newcomer at a press briefing tabling the path forward for Stellantis under the “Dare Forward 2030” strategy, CEO Carlos Tavares confirmed an all-electric powertrain would be the sole option in preparation for all of the firm’s divisions adopting electrification by 2030.

As hinted at by reports dating back to last year, the junior Jeep is expected to ride on an adapted version of the PSA-era CMP platform used by the Opel Corsa and Mokka, Peugeot 208 and 2008, and the Citroën C3, with production set to take place at the Tychy Plant in Poland, where the still internal combustion powered Fiat 500 is produced.

Despite details about the newcomer being virtually unknown at present, its unveiling provided a further preview of the incoming Alfa Romeo Brennero, which will make use of the same architecture and all-electric powertrain in addition to be being assembled in the same factory.

The unveiling of the sub-Renegade will reportedly also bring the curtain down on models making use of the mentioned platform as the first dedicated electric Stellantis developed frame, named STLA, is due to make its debut in 2024.

While still shrouded in mystery, don’t be surprised if details regarding the newcomer, and indeed the Brennero, emerge in the form of leaks or official confirmation before said reveal next year.