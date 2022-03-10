Striking all-new Hyundai Tucson priced

Charl Bosch

Revealed less than two years ago, the local arm of Hyundai has officially confirmed price and spec details of the all-new, fourth generation Tucson.

The first model of the South Korean marque to touchdown with the newly devised Sensual Sportiness design language, the Tucson also debuts the brand’s N3 platform that is said to be more rigid than before, in addition to offering better levels of refinement and efficiency.

Measuring 4 630 mm in overall length, the Tucson comes in at 150 mm longer than its predecessor, with its wheelbase of 2 755 mm signifying a gain of 85 mm.

Side profile

Widened by 15 mm to 1 865 mm and standing five millimetres taller at 1 665 mm, the Tucson is also more spacious with a 51-litre increase in boot space for a total of 539-litres with the rear seats up.

At 181 mm, the claimed ground clearance has gone up by nine millimetres with the braked trailer towing capacity rising from as low at 1 650 kg to 1 900 kg regardless of the engine option.

On the model front, Hyundai has stuck with the familiar three grade monikers; Premium, Executive and Elite, while offering a choice of two engines and two transmissions. Unlike previous generations though, drive no longer goes to all four corners as Hyundai has opted for a front-wheel-drive only layout.

Commencing the four model line-up, the Premium rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with its specification sheet consisting of:

cruise control;

electric mirrors with heating element;

LED daytime running lights;

heated front seats;

reverse camera;

cloth seats;

wireless smartphone charger;

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

front and rear parking sensors;

leather covered multi-function steering wheel;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Start Assist;

six airbags

Downhill Brake Control

Moving one up, the Executive swaps the 17-inch wheels for 18-inch alloys while also gaining full-LED headlights and automatic climate control. Further items include:

folding electric mirrors;

faux leather upholstery;

electrically adjustable driver’s seat;

rain sense wipers;

roof rails;

one-touch up/down electric windows;

Blind Spot Detection;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Completing the range, the Elite comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster similar to the Staria, plus the following:

Rear facia

19-inch alloy wheels;

ventilated front seats;

heated steering wheel;

push-button start;

electrically adjustable passenger’s seat;

tyre pressure monitor;

panoramic sunroof;

keyless entry;

Drive mode selector with four settings (Eco, Smart, Normal and Sport);

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Following Assist;

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist;

Pre-Collision Avoidance Assist;

Lane Keep Assist

For now, the sporty N Line model remains a no-no for South Africa despite its application on not only the i20, but also the updated Kona.

In a reversal of the European model, Hyundai has eschewed the downsized T-GDI petrol and turbodiesel engines, with and without mild-hybrid assistance, for two 2.0-litre units carried over from the previous Tucson.

The standard unit on all three trim levels, the normally aspirated petrol has been improved internally, but continues to produce 115kW/192Nm. The single mentioned transmission option is a six-speed automatic.

Interior represents a huge improvement over that of the old Tucson.

On the diesel front, the equally improved R-series oil-burner is paired to an eight-speed automatic, though with increased outputs over its predecessor to 137kW/416Nm. Unlike the rest of the range, the diesel can also be specified on the Elite.

Colour-wise, a total of seven hues are offered;

White Cream;

Titan Grey;

Shimmering Silver;

Silky Bronze;

Phantom Black;

Deep Sea;

Crimson Red

Price

Standard across the range is a seven-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a six-year/90 000 km service plan.