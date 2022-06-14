F1 returning to South Africa? Report claims Kyalami deal signed

Motoring Correspondent

South Africa’s return to the F1 calendar in 2023 has reportedly been signed off following a high-level meeting on Monday between management, stakeholders and Kyalami owner Toby Venter.

In a series of tweets, fan forum Motor Magnet alleges an apparent deal to bring Formula 1 back to South Africa for the first time since 1993 had been signed.

This was allegedly confirmed after a meeting with F1 CEO and President, Stefano Domenicali. The exact length of the deal though is unknown at present.

CONFIRMED: Toby Venter and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali spotted at the @Kyalami_Circuit yesterday, along with other FIA representatives. This comes amidst rumours of the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit making a return to the @F1 calendar as early as next year! https://t.co/mLmQSoSddh pic.twitter.com/huspXzepHT — Motor Magnet (@Motor_Magnet) June 14, 2022

Despite nothing having been made official, the forum claims the supposed agreement will pave the way for a series of upgrades to mainly the run-off areas in order to comply with Grade 1 FIA requirements the circuit currently doesn’t have.

In a subsequent tweet, it claims ticket prices – directly converted from US Dollars – could vary from between R2,000 to R3,600 for a weekend pass, and from R1,600 to R2,800 for race day on Sunday.

While considerably less than the R5,000 previously alleged, it is again worth noting that nothing has been set in stone.

The chatter this morning is that the deal is signed, pending upgrades to the track. Bigger run offs and more barricades need to be added. If this is done in time for the @kyalami9hour, then 2023 race is possible. If not, then 2024 it is lights out and away we go ???????????? https://t.co/Md2dfui8nW— Motor Magnet (@Motor_Magnet) June 14, 2022

Earlier today, the site published an image of a smiling Venter and Domenicali walking towards the main Kyalami hospitality area after an alleged inspection of the facility.

Given the confirmation of the former Ferrari boss’ presence on local soil, expect an official announcement to be made sooner rather than later.