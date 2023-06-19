National Extreme Festival’s coastal visit delivers on the promise

By Andre De Kock

Spectacular racing and unexpected winners entertained a large crowd at the Eastern Cape Aldo Scribante circuit outside Gqeberha on Saturday as part of the National Extreme Festival.

GTC

Top billing belonged to the Global Touring contingent, with 16 cars on the entry list.

Current points leader Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) won the opening race from Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Investchem BMW 128ti), Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Cororlla), Andrew Rackstraw (Sparco Volkswagen Golf GTi) and Josh le Roux (Vitro Frameless Audi S3).

Wolk won race two, chased to the flag by Variawa, van Rooyen, van der Watt and Nathi Msamanga (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla).

Polo Racing

Keegan Campos (Veloce Automobile SupaPolo) took both the SupaCup races ahead of Bradley Liebenberg (Hyper Energy SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) and Arnold Neveling (GOSCOR SupaPolo).

Picture: Raymond Cornwell.

Universal Motorsport youngster Charl Visser took the opening CompCare Polo Cup race, leading home Anthony Pretorius (Bucketlist Polo), Nathan Victor (Summit Polo), Jason Loosemore (Security Fencing Polo) and Giordano Lupini (Tork Craft Polo).

Race two, run over 40 minutes, also went to Visser ahead of Pretorius. They were followed by Lupini, Dawie van der Merwe (Nathan’s Polo) and Victor.

Supercars

The day’s quickest lap time came in the opening G&H Transport Extreme Supercar race. Silvio Scribante (Cemza Scribante Lamborghini Huracan) set it at 57.625 seconds en-route to victory.

He was followed, on both occasions, by Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan), Charl Arangies (Stradale Mercedes-AMG GT3), Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 RSR) and Aldo Sribante (Scribante Concrete Lamborghini Huracan).

Julian Familiaris (Lube-Net Chevrolet Corvette) took the first Mobil 1 V8 Supercar race. Picture: Raymond Cromwell.

Julian Familiaris (Lube-Net Chevrolet Corvette)) took the first Mobil 1 V8 Supercar race from Franco di Matteo (Laude Jaguar XK8), Thomas Reib (Agri Super Chevrolet Lumina), Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8) and Larry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Falcon).

Reib won the next time out, ahead of Adlem, di Matteo, Familiaris and Bevan Shwartz (Mobil 1 Ford Falcon).

Single-seaters

Troy Dolinschek (Sujean Mygale) won the opening Investchem F1600 race from Jason Coetzee (Mint Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen) and Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale).

The second race order was Dolinschek, Coetzee, Van Weely and Antwan Geldenhuys.

Two-wheels

The first Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup race went to a smooth riding Jayson Lamb (Max 4) finishing ahead of Trevor Westman (Wayward), Greame van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks), Brian Bontekoning (Jaguar Power) and Klint Munton (SunScan).

Westman won the next time around, followed by Lamb, Van Breda, Pieter de Vos (Jongingozi) and Bontekoning.

GR Cup

The Gazoo Cup Yaris race went to Sa’aad Variawa ahead of Karah Hill and Bjorn Bertholdt, while Setshaba Mashogo took the GR86 class from Dennis Droppa and The Citizen’s Road Test Editor Mark Jones.

