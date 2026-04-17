National Extreme Festival ready for first highveld jaunt at Red Star

National series has not visited the tight and multi-configurable circuit since 2022.

The Red Star Raceway outside Delmas will host round two of the National Extreme Festival this Saturday, with 102 competitors in six separate racing disciplines taking to the tarmac.

Touring Cars

Heading up proceedings will be two races for South African Touring and SupaCap cars.

After a brilliant debut at Killarney last month, youngster K.C Ensor-Smith could be the pre-event victory favourite in the Investchem team’s African Heating Volkswagen Golf GTI.

He will face off against serious opposition in reigning champion Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Gazoo Racing Corolla), Andrew Schofield (FlySafair BMW 128ti) and Keegan Campos (Veloce Automobili BMW 128ti).

Former champion Robert Wolk returns to the series in the second Golf GTI, with other podium contenders being Julian van der Watt (Investchem Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Jason Coetzee (Toyota Gazoo Racing Corolla).

Jason Loosemore (Nathan’s Motorsport Volkswagen SupaPolo) should head up the SupaCup ranks. Photograph: Brandsponential.

Bradley Liebenberg (Sparco) should head up the SupaCup ranks in a field made-up solely of Volkswagen SupaPolos.

Chasing him will be Jason Loosemore (Nathan’s Motorsport), Rory Atkinson (Easy Drive), lady racer Tyler Robinson (AF Fans), Paulo Loureiro (Combined Fast Development) and Nikki Vostanis (Campos Transport).

Also in the running will be Rick Loureiro (Combined LTR), Judd Bertholdt (Union Power), Jared Rossouw (Axon Sparcx) and Niko Zafiris (LTR).

Polo Cup

Heading up the Astron Energy Polo Cup category should be current championship leader Hannes Scheepers (Dainfam Presat).

Heading up the Astron Energy Polo Cup category should be Hannes Scheepers (Dainfam Presat). Photograph: Brandsponential

Challenging him will be Wayne Masters (Performance Masters), Mike Barbaglia (Haupt), Josh Moore (Wox Puma), Pierluigi Muzzulini (FSS International) and Berlin Robinson (AF Fans).

Not to be ignored are the likes of Christopher Tait (Rookie Cup), Jayden Goosen (AA N4), Derick Smalberger (Sabertek), Shiren Rajpaul (Goldwagen) and Nirav Singh (Kyalami Exhausts).

MSA4

With 21 drivers to face the starter, both MSA4 races should also provide close competition.

The MSA4 races should provide plenty of close action at the technical and fast Red Star Raceway. Photograph: Brandsponential.

Front runners should include Shrien Naido (Production X), Renzo Ribeiro (Metal Used Spares), Chase Haskins (CloudCTO), Aqil Alibhai (Apec LSM), Gianna Pasqoal (76 Legacy), Adam Kajee (78 Legacy) and Anastasia Gerasis (Apex Cordsets).

Starting behind the MSA4 brigade will be the Formula 1600 Kent field, headed by Alex Vos (DV Building Supplies), Rick Morris (Investchem), Khayna Mahanjana (Corsa Dei Gamelli), Alen Meyer (Investchem) and Nicolas van Weely (Magnificent Paints).

Two-wheels

In the Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup, Jason Lamb (Tyremart EL) heads to Red Star as the favourite.

Damion Purificati (Amalgum Welding) should chase podium places in Saturday’s Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters races. Photograph: Brandsponential.

Chasing him down will be Damion Purificati (Amalgum Welding), Henk Kruger (Zeemans), James Barson (Proproof), Trevor Westman (Wayward Project Sixty), Byron Rothquel (Mag Magic) and Keith Aglioti (TNB Global).

Originally built as a motorcycle circuit, Red Star brings out the best in two-wheeler racers, and that should be the case this Saturday as well.

Toyota GR Cup

The three-tier Toyota GR Cup races will be headed by double Killarney winner Kobus Reyneke in the GR86 section.

Also in the running will be Connor Weston, Emma Dowling, the ever improving Vatiswa Mokonona, Kian Fussell, Tshepang Shisinwana, and Reagile Mailula.

In the Dealer’s Cup, GR Academy instructor will be looking to make it a clean sweep after taking a double win last time out.

Kobus Reyneke will look for a second double win in the GR86 class of the Toyota GR Cup at Red Star. Photograph: Brandsponential.

The rest of the field, made-up of a mix of GR Corollas and GR Yaris’, will comprise Werner Venter and Theo Brits, Werner Horn, Johan Boonzaaier, Andries de Villiers, Marius Claasen, Kevin Crowie and debutant Jaco Barendse.

In the Media section, using the new GR Corolla with the eight-speed DAT transmission, reigning champion Nabil Abdool (SuperSport) will look for another double after two convincing wins in Cape Town.

The rest of the Media field will be made up of Craig Nicholson (Wheels24), Tay Mbiri (AutoTrader), Justin Ford (eNCA) Kumbi Mtshakazi (Kumbi-M on Cars) and Naresh Maharaj (Algoa FM).

When and how much?

The Red Star Raceway gates will be open from 08h00, with qualifying in all categories from 08h45. Racing proper will commence at 10h30.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and everybody may visit the pits on foot,

Admission will cost R150 per adult, with children under the age of 12 to go in for free.

For more information, call Susan at Red Star on 081 407 3654.