Pre-owned VW Polo Vivo, Honda Jazz, Toyota Etios and Renault Sandero offer solid choices.

This time every year, waves of school leavers start hunting for their first car.

Yet first-time car buyers come in at all stages of life. Plenty wait until they have entered the workforce, relocated, or simply reached a point where relying on lifts and public transport is no longer practical.

While few first-time buyers can afford to buy the cheapest new car at a whopping R178 799, a sub-R132 000 budget still unlocks a solid spread of compact hatchbacks, though you will need to get comfortable seeing six figures on the odometer.

“Six-figure mileage is standard at this price point, so first-time buyers would need to look past the odometer,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“A well-cared-for car with proper paperwork is often a smarter buy than a younger, neglected model. Crucially, holding onto funds for insurance and maintenance is just as vital as the purchase price itself.”

According to AutoTrader listing data from January to September 2026, a pre-owned Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Renault Sandero and Toyota Etios are all popular choices among buyers. The Citizen Motoring takes a closer look at these four.

Honda Jazz (2009-2014)

At R111 698, a typical example is 15 years old with 148 810 km recorded. We are looking at second-generation models, which featured naturally aspirated 1.3- and 1.5-litre petrol engines.

The 2011 refresh introduced an entry-level 1.3 Trend, but Honda kept essential safety tech intact like ABS and front and side airbags. Outputs are 73kW for the 1.3-litre and 88kW for the 1.5-litre.

Higher mileage shouldn’t deter buyers from a Jazz backed by consistent servicing. Be far more cautious about a low-mileage option lacking service receipts, fitted with mismatched tyres, and with a sketchy history.

Second-generation models of the Honda Jazz are plentiful. Picture: Supplied

Volkswagen Polo Vivo (2010-2017)

The original VW Polo Vivo averages R121 046. The hatch typical has around 134 186km on the clock with their average age being 12 years. Essentially a repackaged fourth-generation Polo, VW extended its life using proven, naturally aspirated 1.4- and 1.6-litre engines.

With the Polo Vivo being a common sight around the country, expect parts are plentiful and mechanics know them inside out. However, a popular badge won’t shield an ageing car from worn suspension, slipping clutches, or neglected cooling systems.

While easy to recommend for simplicity, don’t buy one solely on reputation. Once a car reaches 12 years old, documented maintenance matters far more than the VW badge up front.

Renault Sandero

The Renault Sandero averages R127 724, shows 108 769km and is eight years old. Because listing details span multiple iterations, double-check which generation you are evaluating before assuming safety ratings or kit levels.

The sweet is the second-generation model which were sold from 2014 to 2022. It packed ABS, electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist, stability control, hill-start assist, ISOFIX mounts, and twin airbags as standard, which is an impressive safety package for a budget hatchback back then.

Pre-owned Renault Sandero models remain a popular choice. Picture: Supplied

Local Sandero II models feature Renault’s 0.9-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol engine. Fuel consumption the standard hatch is rated at 5.2L/100km, with the Stepway coming in at and 5.4L/100km.

If safety comes first, the Sandero makes a strong case, but don’t skip proof of maintenance. A neglected 900T can quickly become an expensive headache.

Toyota Etios

The discontinued hatch averages R131 912. It has 121 889km on the clock on average and are typically 10 years old. Unlike the Sandero, understanding an Etios mechanically is effortless. Every local model uses the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine mated to five-speed manual transmission.

Delivering 66kW/132Nm, Toyota claimed a modest 6.0L/100 km. Service intervals are 10 000km and a well-kept car should have a full booklet of stamped service history.

For buyers seeking an uncomplicated, dependable starter car, the Etios is hard to beat. It lacks flair, but practicality wins when you need spare parts fast.