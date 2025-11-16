New Audi A5 a welcome return to form albeit now for a select few

The ongoing shunning of sedans in favour of SUVs means the replacement for the A4 now has bespoke appeal similar to its also once mainstream rivals, the 3 Series and C-Class.

Former Audi design boss Walter de Silva famously described the original A5 as having been the most beautiful piece of design he had ever created.

Equally as well known is da Silva bursting into tears at the unveiling of the production original A5 18 years ago.

A5 becomes ‘new’ A4

The replacement for the A4 cabriolet and the long gone by then coupe based on the 80 that preceded the A4, the A5 also went on to spawn the coupe-styled Sportback at a time when the coupe-styled sedan craze was taking off.

Positioned between the A4 and A6, the A5’s niche placement took an unexpected turn last year via Ingolstadt’s change in badge denominators.

Whereas even numbered models were to become fully electric, those with odd numbers would remain combustion engine powered, albeit with electrical assistance as mild-hybrids or plug-in hybrids.

A decision scrapped in February this year, it, nonetheless, still means the A5 replaces the A4 as either a sedan or Avant estate aimed at the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Residing below the combustion engined A6 rather than the A7-replacing all-electric A6 e-tron, the A5 also represents a crucial addition to Audi’s product range in South Africa.

Sloping coupe-inspired roofline has been carried over from the old A5.

Having struggled for a number of years without a ground-up new model compared to the Munich and Stuttgart, the A5 represents the first generation of “new Audis” to arrive on local soil instead of being another facelifted model.

Only offered as a sedan, and exclusively powered by the 2.0 TFSI engine without any electrical assistance, the arrival of the A5 for the weeklong stay made an impact from the start.

New start

The first Volkswagen Group model to also premiere the new PPC or Premium Platform Combustion architecture in South Africa, essentially a heavily updated version of the MLB Evo that underpinned the previous generation, the A5 cuts a sleek figure, arguably last seen on the A7.

Retaining the coupe-style appearance, the added influence from the original sees the retention of the long bonnet, but with a short rear overhang some are likely to view as disproportionate on first glance.

With the test unit also being the standard S line model and not the S line Black Edition fitted with the black styling package, the A5 presents a look the 3 Series and C-Class are unable to match visually.

Standard alloy wheels measure 19-inches.

The lack of the black pack also means the loss of the darkened alloy wheels, however, the standard 19-inches, resplendent here wrapped around optional five twin-spoke Audi Sport rims, still appear elegant against the Daytona Grey Pearlescent paint finish.

Adding to this further are the satin silver air vents on the bumper and the black honeycomb Singleframe grille.

Aside from its platform, the test unit also came equipped with Audi’s latest Matrix OLED headlights as part of the optional Tech Pro package.

Interior makes it happen

The business end of the A5 is, however, its interior, and while the brown leather upholstery is divisive and not the most practical, the rest comes as a big departure from past Audis.

Called the “digital stage”, Ingolstadt’s take on the minimalistic design sees most of the functions moving to the new 14.5-inch MMI infotainment system.

Curved towards the driver, and offset by an equally new 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, the design not only looks fresh, but creates an involving cocoon-type feel not seen on any recent Audi apart from probably the R8.

New interior is the most modern of any current Audi sold in South Africa.

The downside is a familiar one as figuring the system out requires a fair degree of familiarisation in contrast to the easy workings of the MBUX system of the C-Class.

However, once mastered, it works effortlessly and features impeccable resolution both in day and as a display for the 360-degree surround-view camera at night.

Also, part of the Tech Pro pack is a third display measuring 10.9-inches on the passenger’s side.

The optional Tech Pro pack adds a third 10.9-inch display on the passenger’s side.

While likely to be seen as over-the-top, it provides those seated in the opposite chair with the same connected feel the main display doesn’t have as a result of its angle towards the driver.

As seen on the facelifted A3, the redesigned centre console sees the A5 take leave of the gear lever in favour of a push-button setup.

Easy to use, but feeling out of kilter for an Audi, the console’s layout has seen the retention of a physical button for the sound system.

This also applies to the buttons on the e-tron RS derived steering wheel, which appear touch-sensitive but fortunately, are physical when pressed.

Not perfect

While typical Audi in its level of fit-and-finish with soft plastics and leathers, the use of piano-key black decorative inserts on the centre console can be seen as too excessive.

More annoyingly is a complete lack headroom for taller passenger at the rear. Apart from the sloping roof, and in an ironic occurrence, shouldering some of the blame is one of the A5’s main drawing cards.

Priced at R38 000, the panoramic roof introduced polymer-dispersed liquid crystal or PDLC technology for the first time.

Standard sport seats are hugely supportive, though the brown imitation leather upholstery colour option won’t be to everyone’s taste.

A fixed unit, the roof becomes transparent in sections at the press of a button, and opaque as a means of making up for the lack of a sunblind.

An undoubted highlight, it still restricts rear headroom, though unsurprisingly, not for those seated at the front.

As standard, the sport seats for lack little in comfort and support, and, as part of the Tech Pro pack, are both heated and ventilated – the latter also being applicable to the rears.

In addition to the grippy heated steering wheel and excellent – but R27 500 optional 20-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system – opening the boot reveals more than a substantial 445-litres with the rear seats up.

On the move

Being the S line, and therefore fitted from the off with the Adaptive S sport suspension and dampers, the A5 comes into its own on the move.

Despite the presence of some low-down lag, the reworked 2.0 TFSI engine soon spools up and delivers a constant flow if not earth shattering 200kW/400Nm.

Centre console has been streamlined to now have a button selector for the seven-speed S tronic transmission.

However, while only a two tenths slower than the claimed 6.1 second dash from 0-100 km/h, the 6.3 seconds recorded by Road Test Mark Jones at Gerotek was commented on for feeling sluggish for an admittedly not out-and-out performance-focused Audi.

More impressive is the seven-speed S tronic gearbox. Aside from working in metronomic harmony with the engine, it lacks the typical slow-speed dual-clutch shudder of past models,

At the same time, it reacts quickly regardless of leaving it to its own devices or using the paddle shifters in manual mode.

Dynamically sorted

As refined and quiet inside as one is likely to get, the A5’s dynamics also fail to disappoint.

Perhaps the highlight of it as a whole, the consistently adjusting dampers result in a supple and comfortable ride, even with the sport suspension.

Steering wheel has been taken directly from the e-tron GT.

Despite being electric, the steering is still direct and with feedback that belies the often artificial feel of a setup of this type.

With drive again going to all four wheels, the A5 feels planted, which, combined with the steering and ride, makes for a confidence inspiring feel that encourages spirited driving where possible.

Still frugal

New for the A5, the Select Dynamic system still comes with four modes, but with the previous Auto renamed Balanced.

Kept are the Efficiency, Comfort and Dynamic settings, the middle one selected throughout the seven-day stay, and the latter seldom used despite it quickening of the gear changes and throttle response.

In fact, sticking to Comfort made the A5 an effortless cruiser throughout the 529 km it eventually clocked.

Although the spells in Dynamic mode, including at Gerotek, did drive consumption up, the A5 still clocked a best of 8.1 L/100 km, exactly matching Audi’s claimed figure.

Conclusion

While it is unlikely to claw back the ground lost to the 3 Series and C-Class during the latter years of the A4, the new A5 is a welcome tour de force return for a slowly resurgent Audi brand.

Dynamically sorted, comfortable and a hoot to drive, the S line’s R1 238 000 without options is, however, extensive and, as with the 3 Series and C-Class, comes with the penalty of a sedan bodystyle rather than an SUV.

A niche offering then compared to the mainstay the A4 was once, the A5’s virtues over a comparable Q5 remain, but at a price and sadly, now only for a select few.

Road Test Data

